Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Appoints Karen H. Beachy to Board of Directors

NEWPORT, R.I., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") PANL, a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today it has appointed Karen H. Beachy to its Board of Directors.
Ms. Beachy has a broad background in operations and supply chain management through decades of work with several energy companies, in the United States and internationally. She presently works with The Alliance Risk Group, LLC, providing supply chain risk analysis and serves as an independent director of Oceaneering International, Inc. Ms. Beachy is experienced in developing and implementing company strategic and operational initiatives. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Purdue University and a master's in business administration from Krannert Graduate School of Management at Purdue.
Richard du Moulin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pangaea, commented, "Karen's experience and dynamic personality are perfect complements for our Board. She will have an immediate impact on the way we approach the changes we see coming to our business, from within the industry and from the general business and geopolitical world at large. It is a good time to add someone with Karen's qualifications to our Board. The entire Company looks forward to working with her and we warmly welcome her."
Karen Beachy stated, "I am delighted to join the Board of Pangaea and to lend some of the experiences I have gained throughout my career. I am excited to learn more about the Company and the shipping industry, and I look forward to meeting the people working hard to keep the company a leader in its industry."
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. PANL provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.
Gianni Del Signore
Emily Blum
Chief Financial Officer
Prosek Partners
401-846-7790
973-464-5240
Investors@pangaeals.com
eblum@prosek.com
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors, as well as other risks that have been included in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov.
SOURCE Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.