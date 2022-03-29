CoinShares named Best Bitcoin ETP Issuer

Firm wins accolade at 12th Annual ETF Express Awards for XBT Provider and CoinShares Physical ETP platforms
SAINT HELIER, Jersey, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares ("the Company") ((Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS, OTCQX:CNSRF), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm with US$4.5bn in AUM, today announced that it has been named 'Best Bitcoin Issuer' at the 2022 ETF Express European awards.
The awards are in their 12th year, with winners chosen by a combination of robust methodology, based on Trackinsight's data and peer review.
Townsend Lansing, Head of Product at CoinShares, commented, "We are delighted that our bitcoin ETPs have been recognised amongst an increasingly competitive landscape. Given that they are proxies for investor demand, metrics such as platform AUM and liquidity are looked at closely by institutions when making portfolio allocation decisions. Our ETPs have consistently outperformed when compared to the competition in this regard, and our long-standing and diverse client base is a testament to this."
CoinShares' ETP offering has expanded far beyond bitcoin in recent months, with the introduction of four innovative staked ETPs this year, bringing the total number of physically-backed products available to twelve. These new ETPs leverage CoinShares' technology platform Galata, providing simple exposure to proof-of-stake protocols and the rewards for participating in their security.
The most recent product - a physically-backed Solana ETP - was announced as part of a wider partnership with heavyweight cryptocurrency and derivative exchange FTX. This ETP is the first in the world to feature transparent staking rewards of 3.0% p.a. and a reduced management fee of 0.0% p.a..
About the CoinShares Group
CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.
CoinShares Media Contact
Jay Morakis
+1 646 859 5951
press@coinshares.com
Certified Advisor
Mangold Fondkommission AB
+46 (0)8 503 015 50
ca@mangold.se
SOURCE CoinShares Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.