UTC Partners With Tech Beach Retreat To Spur Growth Of Caribbean Digital Economy

Trinidad And Tobago Unit Trust Corporation (UTC), a regional leader in investment management and wealth creation, looks to provide new opportunities to startups and early-stage growth companies through a new venture.

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation (UTC), a global financial solutions provider offering products and services to meet every client need for over 37 years, today announced they are partnering with Tech Beach Retreat, the Caribbean tech platform connecting the Caribbean with the global tech ecosystem. UTC has come on board as a sponsor of Tech Beach Retreat and TBR Lab. Together they aim to accelerate the digital transformation of the Caribbean economy through supporting business entrepreneurship and success in a variety of sectors and industries.

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the Caribbean economy is set to grow by 6.1% in 2022. An increase in access to digital services, technologies, and skills by businesses and individuals could further stimulate business innovation, transform production systems and supply chains, encourage competitiveness and help startups solve pressing problems using innovative technology.

When UTC opened its doors forty years ago, it was to create an avenue to a better future for the people of Trinidad and Tobago. The company continues to impact the community by providing accessibility to wealth-creating investments, environmental citizenship, and education. In recent years, the company has also invested heavily in empowering entrepreneurs through their sponsorship and self-hosted initiatives. Coming together with Tech Beach, who have built their own ecosystem for techpreneurs in the region to launch successful start-ups through their program, TBR Lab, both companies are now embarking upon a drive to encourage, promote and nurture the region's next business moguls by creating valuable connections for education and mentorship.

"This partnership with Tech Beach will ensure a future generation can not only benefit from but also drive the digital transformation in our region," said Akil Edwards, Digital Strategy Manager at UTC. "In order to radically transform the digital landscape of the Caribbean and emerging markets, we need to rely on the energy and passion of young entrepreneurs and visionaries. Tech Beach shares our mission of encouraging innovation to develop the Caribbean Digital Economy."

Within the last two years, UTC has served as a sponsor in the Chamber of Commerce's entrepreneurship awards, financed the launch of Scale Up Trinidad and Tobago - a program run by the Entrepreneurship Policy Advisors (EPA) that helps SMBs to experience more rapid growth - and launched their own initiative Urpreneur. Urpreneur provides a community for entrepreneurs to share, connect and learn viable skills to enhance their businesses. By partnering with Tech Beach, UTC will help propel an entrepreneurship and innovation revolution through investment, and mentorship.

"We're excited to have UTC on board. Their experience and resources will see that the next generation of technologists and entrepreneurs can successfully catapult their ideas to life and lead the future," said Kyle Maloney, Co-Founder of Tech Beach Retreat. "Only through the emergence and proliferation of high-growth tech startups can we hope to accelerate growth in the region's digital economy and reap the benefits in both the present and future."

To date, TBR Lab has successfully supported the growth of 65 Tech startups, across 14 Countries. Startups in the program have raised a collective US$50 million, an unprecedented feat in the region.

About The Unit Trust Corporation

The Unit Trust Corporation is one of the largest financial solutions providers in the Caribbean, with over TT$22 billion (US$3 billion) in Funds Under Management. With nearly every household in Trinidad and Tobago invested with the Unit Trust Corporation, it is an indigenous institution with a strong foundation, standing side by side with over 617,000 strong Unitholders.

Through prudent advice and judicious fund management, they cater to the diverse needs of individuals, businesses and government institutions. They are focused on helping their investors to achieve their goals by offering investment education and financial advisory services. With sound portfolio management strategies, they are committed to bringing the best value to their investors. Through their shared value thrust, the UTC Foundation has been set up to strengthen their social investment and philanthropic arm, under the pillars of Entrepreneurship, Education, Financial Well-Being and Environmental Citizenship.

The Unit Trust Corporation is committed to having a meaningful impact and contributing to the development of its country and the region in extension.

About TechBeach Retreat

TechBeach Retreat is a powerful technology ecosystem connecting people and organizations positioning to evolve through technology, with the skills, resources, opportunities, and leadership they need to solve problems and accelerate their transformation. Their platforms offer a multi-layered solution designed on pillars of community (TBR Summits), education (TBR Lab), market data (TBR Intelligence), partnerships, and investment (Venture Island). Their past partnerships include Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and SAP.

