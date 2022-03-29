Service Express Named in the 2022 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Global Data Center Solutions Provider Honored for Industry-Leading Value and Support of the IT Channel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service Express, a global data center solutions provider, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN's annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that deliver products and services through the IT channel.

CRN develops its annual Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with an overview of partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, training, education, support, marketing programs, communication, etc.

"CRN highlighted our Channel Partner Program in its list due to the core tenants, ease of doing business and discipline of our program," said Jeff Batts, Senior Director of Channel Sales for Service Express. "We've made it a priority to ensure our partners are catalysts for providing their customers with opportunities to reduce CapEx and OpEx costs."

"With increased supply chain issues, shortages, and other significant impacts on profitability, finding ways to provide trusted data center support is critical. I'm honored by this recognition and that Service Express is included alongside other leading technology providers," said Batts.

Service Express developed its program to build successful, long-term relationships with partners and end customers. The company intends to support partners every step of the way with training, a dedicated account team, streamlined communication and more. Service Express continuously listens to partner feedback to develop new features and advancements to help companies move the business forward.

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels, the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/PPG.

