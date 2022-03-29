Hikma Ventures invests in Tact.ai, an AI-powered customer engagement platform for life sciences companies

LONDON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company, announces that its venture capital arm, Hikma Ventures has invested in Tact.ai, the customer engagement company for life sciences. Tact.ai helps pharmaceutical companies work more effectively with health care professionals (HCPs) to deliver innovative medicines to patients faster. The investment is the fourth Life Sciences industry investment in the past six months for Tact.ai, following its $33 million USD fundraise last year.

Founded by former Salesforce.com executive, Chuck Ganapathi, Tact's customer engagement platform is designed for life sciences companies to take a holistic, outcome-centric approach to how they engage customers across all channels: face-to-face, phone, email, video, chat, and self-service. The platform innovations in mobile, artificial intelligence (AI) and user experience – which have been awarded six patents – enable field teams to boost productivity, personalize every interaction, allow HCPs to engage them on-demand and deliver a total experience to customers. The platform integrates multiple systems of record like CRM, email, calendar, next-best-action and 3rd party data into a unified system of engagement so teams get more out of existing technologies while creating better ways to work with the customer at every touchpoint.

"Systems-of-record like CRM alone are no longer sufficient in meeting the needs of today's commercial and medical leaders," said Chuck Ganapathi, Founder and CEO of Tact.ai. "We built a platform that gets the most out of existing technology investments and puts the knowledge of the customer's needs in the palm of every team member's hand so they can focus more on educating and building trusted relationships. We're thrilled to have Hikma Ventures join our journey to reimagine customer engagement."

"There is a growing need within the life sciences industry for hybrid engagement with health care providers and organizations, especially in light of the global pandemic, and the Tact platform provides a forward-thinking model for meeting that demand," said Lana Ghanem, Managing Director of Hikma Ventures. "By offering a secure and seamless user experience that enables field teams to personalize each interaction with their customers and capture more insights, Tact is helping commercial and medical teams orchestrate the type of high-quality engagement that customers demand today. We're impressed by Tact's team experience and are excited to add it to our portfolio."

Tact.ai will use the proceeds to support further expansion with leading pharma companies and to continue building the industry's most customer-friendly engagement platform.

About Hikma

HIK (NASDAQ Dubai: HIK) HKMPY (rated BBB-/stable S&P and BBB-/stable Fitch)

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 40 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across the United States (US), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,700 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit: www.hikma.com

About Hikma Ventures

Founded in August 2015, Hikma Ventures operates as the corporate venture capital arm of Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Hikma Ventures invests in global start-ups where Hikma's expertise can accelerate revenue growth and enhance value creation by providing ventures with access to the resources of a multinational pharmaceutical company. For more information, please visit www.hikmaventures.com .

About Tact.ai

Tact.ai is on a mission to help life science organizations nurture meaningful customer engagement through our human-friendly software. Their AI-powered engagement platform empowers field teams to work with their customers in new ways to drive better outcomes. Tact.ai is headquartered in Silicon Valley and is backed by some of the world's leading firms in venture capital, technology, and healthcare and life sciences, including Microsoft's venture fund M12, Salesforce Ventures, Novartis, Lilly and McKesson Ventures. For more information, please visit https://www.tact.ai/

