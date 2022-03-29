TCU Development Corporation and EMBLEM Developments Announce Launch Of Capital Park

OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - TCU Development Corporation, an Ottawa-based real estate development firm, and EMBLEM Developments, a Toronto-based developer, are pleased to announce the launch of Capital Park, a three-building, 138-unit mid-rise development in Ottawa's Robinson Village, adjacent to Sandy Hill.
Capital Park is a new rental community featuring modern design and elevated finishes, offering a premium lifestyle opportunity for residents. Capital Park offers studio, one bedroom and two-bedroom unit suites catering to young professionals.
"We are excited to be contributing to the growth of the Sandy Hill neighbourhood, with the development of Ottawa's new modern rental community, Capital Park," said Mike Corneau, TCU's Principal & Co-Founder.
"Sandy Hill is a neighbourhood most of our team members have a personal connection with, and in many ways, this is a full-circle moment for TCU, as this was the neighbourhood we developed our first project in 2010. We are thrilled to be working alongside our partner, EMBLEM, to provide much-needed housing to Ottawa's real estate market."
Says Kash Pashootan, CEO at EMBLEM Developments, "It has been a pleasure leading this development with our partners at TCU as we bring our devotion to exceptional design and attention to detail to Capital Park. This marks another bold move for EMBLEM as we continue to extend our reputation as one of Canada's fastest growing real estate development companies with Capital Park, our first project in Ottawa."
Capital Park is named to celebrate its unparalleled natural views and extraordinary connectivity to Canada's Capital city.
Set against the scenic Rideau River and surrounded by trails, parks and pathways, Capital Park has premiere access to recreation activities, while also situated near light rail transit for connectivity to downtown Ottawa and the best the city has to offer.
Capital Park is now leasing. For more information visit www.capitalparkliving.com.
About TCU Development Corporation:
At TCU Development Corporation, our residents, colleagues and partners are at the heart of all we do. We know that our greatest assets are our people, and the communities they form, which is why we put people first. People and passion are at our core, and we pride ourselves on having a strong foundation based on integrity. We lead with transparency, innovate with intent, and build with purpose.
About EMBLEM:
EMBLEM Developments is one of the fastest growing real estate development companies in the GTA with a focus on developing high-rise residential buildings. EMBLEM Developments' current development portfolio consists of over 4,200 residences representing $3.3 billion of development value. Design is in EMBLEM'S DNA. There is no substitute for great design.
SOURCE TCU Development Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
