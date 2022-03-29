Vantagepoint A.I. Named to Inc. 5000's Top Businesses in The Southeast Region

Inc. Magazine recognizes the fastest growing, privately-held businesses in the country and now has released a special list for the Southeast region of the U.S.
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I., LLC (www.vantagepointsoftware.com) has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing, privately-held businesses in the southeastern region of the United States.
"We are honored to be one of a handful of companies in our region recognized by Inc. Magazine," said Vantagepoint President Lane Mendelsohn.
Vantagepoint A.I. was the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of artificial intelligence analysis for their trading on their home computers. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Florida, Vantagepoint A.I. was the only company recognized in their area and one of only 18 companies in Tampa Bay (the fastest growing region for business in the U.S.) that qualified for the list. In total, only 173 companies met the qualifying requirements for the list in the Southeast Region which includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Puerto Rico and Florida.
Mendelsohn added, "To maintain our growth rate is important but we are also committed to ensuring it's manageable growth so that our traders are always cared for. We are known for our white-glove level of customer service, and we will never jeopardize that -- to accomplish both is exactly how we want to continue grow."
To say the market's trading conditions are volatile is an understatement. VantagePoint software provides traders with predictive artificial intelligence-driven market forecasts in all asset classes up to three days in advance of a market reversal as well as its patented Intermarket Analysis which shows traders the 31 top markets globally affecting price action of the market they are reviewing.
"The greatest reward for me from our business is hearing from traders about how our software has changed their lives," remarked Mendelsohn.
About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. VantagePoint software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Family-owned, Vantagepoint employs over 90 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo
Media Contact: Lisa Moretti, lisam@vantagepointsoftware.com
SOURCE Vantagepoint AI, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.