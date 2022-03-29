Despite Supply Constraints Data Center Physical Infrastructure Market Grew 11 Percent In 2021

According to Dell'Oro Group Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and Eaton Topped Market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, data center physical infrastructure revenues grew 11 percent in 2021, despite supply chain constraints limiting growth in the second half of the year. As those supply chain constraints are forecast to remain throughout 2022, unit growth is forecast to be limited, with rising ASPs supporting revenue growth in 2022.

"Data center physical infrastructure vendor's backlogs continued to grow in 4Q 2021, with many vendors touting record levels," said Lucas Beran, Principal Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "This highlights the complex dynamics of the data center physical infrastructure market right now – historically high levels of demand, with the most significant supply chain challenges the industry has ever faced. However, this creates a significant opportunity in the market for vendors that can navigate the challenges better than others, leading to potential long-term changes in the market's competitive landscape," explained Beran.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2021 Data Center Physical Infrastructure Quarterly Report:

Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and Eaton were the top three data center physical infrastructure vendors, accounting for 45 percent of revenues in 2021.

The fastest-growing data center physical infrastructure market segment in 2021 was thermal management, with revenue increasing 14 percent, led by direct liquid and immersion cooling technologies.

Worldwide data center physical infrastructure revenues are forecast to grow 8 percent in 2022, exceeding $23 billion .

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Data Center Physical Infrastructure quarterly report provides a complete overview of the data center physical infrastructure market. This covers market sizes and forecasts for uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), thermal management, cabinet power distribution and busway, rack power distribution, IT racks and containment, and software and services. Allocation of manufacturing revenues by cloud service providers, telco, colocation, and enterprise customer segments is also provided. The report also shares insights into market trends, future outlook, and competitive landscape. For more information about the report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications and enterprise networks infrastructure, network security, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

