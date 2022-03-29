INSURICA Selects Relativity6 for its NAICS Prediction Technology

Relativity6 will predict NAICS codes for INSURICA to classify commercial insurance customers more quickly and accurately.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INSURICA, the 24th largest privately-held independent agency in the country, and Relativity6, Inc., a real-time search and classification API that provides accurate 6-digit NAICS predictions and company existence checks, announced today that INSURICA has selected the Relativity6 platform to provide predictions related to industry classifications.
Kylie Hubbard, INSURICA's Director of Data and Lead Resources, said a partnership with a forward-thinking artificial intelligence company will aid INSURICA in its mission to deliver best-in-class service to its customer base.
"Relativity6's predictions complement what we are trying to accomplish in terms of our strategic goals," Hubbard said. "We are excited about our partnership with them."
Alan Ringvald, President and CEO at Relativity6 said accurately categorizing small businesses is the first and perhaps most important step in adequately protecting businesses through an insurance contract.
"INSURICA is an excellent partner for us because they really understand that accuracy really matters when it comes to industry classification of small businesses," said Ringvald. "We are thrilled to work with an established and technology-enabled broker like INSURICA."
As more accurate and real-time company data continues to prove its value in industries across the global economy, Relativity6 and INSURICA are committed to bringing better and more innovative solutions to their customers.
About INSURICA
Placing more than $1 billion in annual premiums, INSURICA is among the 40 largest insurance brokers in the United States and is currently the 24th largest privately held independent agency in the country.
INSURICA employs more than 650 colleagues in 33 offices located throughout Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Mississippi, and Texas.
About Relativity6
Relativity6's AI platform retrieves up-to-the-second information about a business in order to automatically detect its 6-digit NAICS code and verify its existence. Relativity6 is the fastest and most accurate NAICS detector on the market, improving commercial underwriting workflow and overall business classification and segmentation. Relativity6 is backed by Fin VC, State Auto Labs Fund, and Vectr Ventures. For more information visit: www.relativity6.com
Contact: Andy Paden, AVP, Director of Marketing
(405) 292-6415
Andy.Paden@INSURICA.com
SOURCE Relativity6
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
