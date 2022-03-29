Industry and Educational Leaders Join IMS Global Learning Consortium Board

Leading edtech collaborative welcomes six new members to its board of directors

LAKE MARY, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMS Global Learning Consortium (IMS Global/IMS), the leading non-profit collaboration furthering an open and trusted educational technology ecosystem worldwide, announced new members joining its board of directors in 2022.

The new board members are Emily Bell Ed.D., chief information officer of Fulton County Schools; Barry Brahier, Ph.D., chief product officer at Infinite Campus; Nicole Englebert, vice president of higher education development at Oracle; Marc Nelson, vice president of product management at Savvas Learning Company; Serena Sacks-Mandel, US customer success leader-education at Microsoft; and Carrie Vail, senior director of product interoperability strategy at PowerSchool.

These leaders join more than a dozen education sector leaders representing IMS Global's more than 730 member organizations, including school districts and states, higher education institutions, suppliers, and non-profits. The board is charged with overseeing the IMS business and providing leadership on behalf of all the members.

"The IMS board represents a cross-section of K-12, higher ed, and industry leaders, dedicated to creating an innovative technology ecosystem of products and services that accelerates the progress of learners and educational institutions of all kinds," said Rob Abel, Ed.D., CEO of IMS Global. "Our board members contribute to the greater good by leading innovations that have shaped the current edtech ecosystem and are shaping better educational experiences that can power learner potential into the future."

The board also elected a new chairperson, Rick Johnson, vice president of product strategy at VitalSource, and a new vice-chair, Paul Czarapata, Ed.D., president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Melissa Loble, chief customer experience officer at Instructure, currently serves as board secretary.

"I am honored to serve as the new IMS board chairperson alongside these extraordinary leaders," said Johnson. "I trust that our new board members will bring valuable and diverse perspectives to the table as we look to the future of edtech and how we may increase learner success around the world."

The current board comprises representatives from five K-12 districts, five higher education institutions, two industry associations, and eight suppliers.

About IMS Global Learning Consortium

IMS Global Learning Consortium is a non-profit partnership of leading educational institutions at all levels, government organizations, and edtech suppliers that enable better digital teaching and learning through collaborative efforts to ensure an open, innovative, and trusted educational ecosystem. Together, we power learner potential. IMS hosts the annual Learning Impact conference and other engagement opportunities to advance the leadership and ideas that shape the future of learning. For more information, view our interactive Annual Report.

Media Contact

Nora Murray, IMS Global Learning Consortium, +1-407-362-7783, nmurray@imsglobal.org

Cara Jenkins, IMS Global Learning Consortium, +1-407-362-7783, cjenkins@imsglobal.org

Twitter

SOURCE IMS Global Learning Consortium