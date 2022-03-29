Introducing BRUNO MD: A Range of Effective, Prescription-Grade Health, Beauty and Wellness Supplements Powered by the Ethos of Mediterranean Life

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Bruno MD, an Italian luxury beauty and wellness brand owned by one of Italy's leading pharmaceutical companies that marries the power of science with the transformative benefits of the Mediterranean lifestyle. In a supplement marketplace that largely relies on leaps of faith, Bruno MD brings pharmaceutical-level authority as a brand within one of the EU's largest pharma companies, and has clinical studies to support their benefits for skin, eyes, bones, joints, and heart health. Bruno MD blends its passion for improving health outcomes with a well-balanced Mediterranean lifestyle proven to make you healthier both inside and out.

Bruno MD brings a heritage of excellence to every formula it produces. For over 26 years their team of scientists, researchers and doctors have formulated life-changing products with clinically-proven ingredients that create real results. Bruno MD strives to cut through the often misleading claims in the industry surrounding ingestible supplements to provide reliable, factual information.

"We're not in the supplement business," says Eddie Catalfamo, Bruno Pharma's CEO. "We're promoting the proven health and wellness benefits of living an inspired Mediterranean life. It's a mission supported by science. After all, two of the worlds' blue zones are in the Mediterranean where people often live over 100 years."

The collection includes:

Royal Collagen Peptides "Beauty from Within": Daily collagen care with 6-in-1 benefits and clinically-proven Specific Collagen Peptides and ingredients that help tame inflammation and restart your collagen-producing cells for younger looking skin at any age. The formulation improves microcirculation in hair roots and nail beds, so hair and nails grow faster and stronger. Plus, it helps diminish the appearance of cellulite by increasing the elasticity of connective tissue.

Royal Collagen Peptides Stick Packs available in Strawberry, Dragon Fruit and Blood Orange (20 Single Use Packets, $59)

For best results: Add 1 packet to at least 8 fl oz. of cold water, and mix well. Royal Collagen Peptides may be consumed with or without food, at any time during the day.

Royal Collagen Peptides: Royal Collagen Peptides: A 5-in-1 dietary supplement with Specific Collagen Peptides, which are bioactive collagen peptides clinically-proven to stimulate collagen metabolism and improve skin, hair, nails, joint, and bone health. The formulation also includes Red Orange Complex, a potent form of vitamin C sourced from blood oranges grown on the slopes of Mount Etna, which maximizes collagen formation and boosts immunity with over 400% of the daily recommended value of Vitamin C.

Royal Collagen Peptides (one month supply 14.82 oz, $59)

For best results: Dissolve one scoop (14g) of Royal Collagen Peptides into the beverage of your choice.

BlueRex Vision ($54.98): BLUEREX VISION® clinically-proven ingredients protect the front and back of the eye against harmful blue light and promotes vision recovery from overexposure to fluorescent lighting and digital devices. Formulated with a proprietary blend of Bilberry Extract, natural Vitamin E, Docosahexaenoic acid, natural Astaxanthin, Lutein and Zeaxanthin that works to provide 360-degree protection from damaging blue light, reduce eye strain, and symptoms of Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS).

For best results: Take two soft gels daily; one in the morning and one in the evening with food and drink, or as directed by your healthcare professional.

ChloestQ10 ($53.98): A dietary supplement designed to support healthy LDL, HDL cholesterol, and triglycerides levels. This supplement was formulated with a unique blend of bergamot and CoQ10 Phytosomes, a potent antioxidant that promotes healthy aging, heart, brain and cardiovascular health. Lowers the risks associated with NAFLD (Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease)

For best results: Take two capsules daily; one in the morning and one in the evening with food and drink, or as directed by your healthcare professional.

Riboflam ($62.98): An immune-boosting supplement that contains clinically- proven ingredients to promote a healthy inflammation response throughout the body and help provide pain relief from strenuous activity. Controlling inflammation naturally boosts the immune system, and this formula is created with Phytosome® technology to make ingredients ultra bioavailable, allowing the body to receive up to 3000% more of the ingredients needed to help the immune system stay strong.

For best results: Take three capsules daily (morning, afternoon and evening) preferably with food, or as directed by your healthcare professional.

WHERE TO BUY: Available at brunomd.com and amazon.com

FOR PRESS INQUIRIES AND MORE INFORMATION OR IMAGES CONTACT:

Christina Cassera (ccassera@tractenberg.com)/Rachel Dolezal ( rdolezal@tractenberg.com )

Cc: publicrelations@brunomd.com

Tractenberg & Co. 212.929.7979

About BRUNO MD | Bruno MD empowers humans to live their healthiest lives with uncompromising natural ingredients and scientific imagination. Bruno MD's philosophy is rooted in Mediterranean life where the love of family, friends, fresh food, and ingredients always comes first. They began 26 years ago as a pharmaceutical company and use the same scientific principles today to make their natural health and wellness products. Bruno MD only sources ingredients that live up to their clinically-proven standards then transforms them into products that deliver the highest bioavailability and benefits you can achieve without a prescription.

SOURCE Bruno MD