CP Kelco to Showcase Nature-Powered Ingredient Portfolio, Prototypes at in-cosmetics® Global Expo

"Ingredient Innovation for a Sustainable Future" Theme Underscores Commitment to Meet Market Needs

ATLANTA, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- CP Kelco, a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, is returning to in-cosmetics® Global with a complete portfolio of offerings to support product development in the fast-growing personal care market. Taking place April 5 – 7 in Paris, in-cosmetics® Global is one of the leading global events for personal care ingredients.

"We invite you to visit us at Stand E40 where we will showcase our nature-powered ingredients in a range of cleansing, skin care and sun care prototypes," said Yves Boland, Senior Director, Business Development. "With our theme of 'Ingredient Innovation for a Sustainable Future,' we want to feature the plant-based and fermentation-derived origins of our readily biodegradable, innovative ingredients that are kind to skin and our waterways while providing excellent functionality for desired texture, viscosity and suspension."

CP Kelco's unique portfolio of ingredients for personal care products is comprised of:

ARBALON® Cellulose Liquid

KELCO-CARE® Diutan Gum

KELCOGEL® Gellan Gum

KELTROL® and KELDENT® Xanthan Gums

GENU® pHresh Pectin

GENUGEL® and GENUVISCO® Carrageenans

UniqSens™ SFE Emulsifier-Free System

Visitors at the CP Kelco exhibit are invited to experience several prototypes, including an emulsifier-free, cold-processed mineral sunscreen; a shimmering shampoo; a foaming, fluid gel skin cleanser with exfoliating beads; a silicone-free, day-to-night moisturizer and a honey-thick, sulfate-free body wash.

"Consumers want personal care products that are good for them and the environment, with no compromises on luxurious texture and overall sensory appeal," said Sandra Catarino, Director, Strategic Segment Marketing. "The challenge for formulators is delivering the functionality and texture that consumers expect in more sustainable formats, that use less water and do not contain sulfates, silicone and parabens."

At 3pm CET on 5 April, CP Kelco will also give a presentation in the Global Sustainability Corner with insights to help manufacturers meet sustainability and circularity goals using nature-based ingredients. In addition, CP Kelco will sponsor a display pod with a slide show for exploration for the duration of the show.

At Stand E40, CP Kelco will feature the raw material origins of its pectin, carrageenan, xanthan gum, fermentation-derived cellulose and gellan gum through original art murals of citrus, seaweed, cabbage, coconut, and water lily pads and flowers. The artwork was originally commissioned for CP Kelco's global innovation center in Atlanta to inspire the scientists as well as customers collaborating on formulations.

About CP Kelco: Unlocking Natured-Powered Success®

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with approximately 90 years of experience working with food, beverage, consumer and industrial products manufacturers worldwide. We apply ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets us apart:

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence . Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities. Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, fermentation-derived cellulose and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA® Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

