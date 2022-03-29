Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Announces 2022 Launch of S.H.E. Pitch, a Pitch Competition to Develop and Enhance Female Entrepreneurs in Frederick County

The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the launch of their second annual S.H.E. Pitch competition, an opportunity aimed to develop and enhance female entrepreneurship in Frederick County.

FREDERICK, Md., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- S.H.E. Pitch is a component of S.H.E. Week, a week of events celebrating the Strength, Heart and Equality of women in Frederick County.

The competition is designed for female entrepreneurs to give businesses both in the "idea stage" and "growth stage" significant cash prizes, publicity and networking opportunities. Enrollment is now open and runs through May 2, 2022.

"Frederick leads the state and the mid-Atlantic region in recognizing and celebrating women entrepreneurs for their enormous positive impact on our economy and opportunity creation. The SHE Pitch program is an incredibly successful story-telling vehicle, made all the more special by hearing from these amazing business owners themselves," said Rick Weldon, Chamber president and CEO. "We don't just feature and celebrate, we directly invest in their success and their businesses through a facilitated pitch development process. I hope you get a chance to see/hear these women describe their passion and purpose. I'm sure you'll be as inspired as I've been if you do!"

Eligibility for S.H.E. Pitch is based upon a set of criteria established for two categories of competitors - those in the idea stage of their business and those in the growth stage. Registration for the competition is free but requires a discounted investment of $26 to develop the necessary materials needed for judging and progression through the competition. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to enroll in the month of April as the process involves online coursework and submission deadlines for judging.

Finalists in both categories will pitch their businesses to a live and virtual audience on August 24th as part of S.H.E. Week 2022 programming. Winners will be announced during the live event with audience members also getting the opportunity to vote and award their favorite pitch a "People's Choice" prize.

"This opportunity wouldn't exist without our partners at Frederick County Office of Economic Development, City of Frederick Department of Economic Development, Maryland Women's Business Center and Octavo Designs," said Jennifer Gerlock, vice president of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. "Their vision, financial prize investments and work on behalf of established, emerging and underrepresented female entrepreneurs is nothing short of inspiring."

More details on the process, eligibility and registration can be found online at frederickchamber.org/shepitch.

Businesses who wish to get involved or sponsor either S.H.E. Pitch or S.H.E. Week are encouraged to reach out to Jennifer Gerlock at jgerlock@frederickchamber.org for more information.

S.H.E. Pitch is made possible through a partnership with the Maryland Women's Business Center, Frederick County Office of Economic Development, City of Frederick Department of Economic Development, the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce and Octavo Designs.

S.H.E. Week, which runs August 22-26 in 2022, is a program developed by The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce's Women in Business Committee.

The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce's Women in Business Committee's mission is to empower and develop women through education, networking, mentoring and partnerships and to promote opportunities for all women throughout Frederick County. Women in Business Committee members develop programs that provide opportunities for women to learn and network as well as share their expertise with each other and to address the unique issues of women in business.

Media Contact

Jennifer Gerlock, Vice President of Marketing and Communication, Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, 301-662-4164 x214, jgerlock@frederickchamber.org

SOURCE Frederick County Chamber of Commerce