Egg Powder Market witnesses Emergence of Adriaan Goede BV and Caneggs as Key Market Contributors | Technavio

The egg powder market will have Adriaan Goede BV, Caneggs, and Derovo Group as major participants during 2022-2026

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Egg Powder Market is expected to grow by 58.87 thousand tons units from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adriaan Goede BV, Caneggs, Derovo Group, Ovobel Foods Ltd., Prime One Capital LLC, Rembrandt Foods, SKM EGG Products Exports India Ltd., UkrLandFarming, Van Beek Group BV, and Wulro Food Group BV are some of the major market participants.

Although the rise in the production of eggs contributes to an increase in egg processing, a shift in consumer preferences to boost the egg powder market, and growing inclination toward protein-rich food products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the risk of contamination may hinder the market growth, stringent regulations, and growing consumer inclination toward a vegan diet will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Key Market Participants Analysis

Adriaan Goede BV: The company offers whole egg powder that is used as an ingredient in bakery, sauces, and pasta, among other things. The product is also suitable as an ingredient for dry mixes

Caneggs: The company offers egg white powder that is made from the best Canadian eggs.

Derovo Group: The company offers egg and egg white powder that has extended shelf life and ease of transport and storage.

Egg Powder Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Egg powder market is segmented as below:

Product

Whole Egg Powder



Egg Yolk Powder



Egg White Powder

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Geographical Market Analysis

During the projection period, APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth. In APAC, Japan and China are the most important markets for egg powder. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Another prospective market for egg powders is North America. Over the projected period, the significant increase in demand for egg powder among foodservice outlets in countries such as the United States would aid the egg powder market expansion in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Japan, China, Canada, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for egg powder market during the forecast period.

Egg Powder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% Market growth 2022-2026 58.87 th tons units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.27 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adriaan Goede BV, Caneggs, Derovo Group, Ovobel Foods Ltd., Prime One Capital LLC, Rembrandt Foods, SKM EGG Products Exports India Ltd., UkrLandFarming, Van Beek Group BV, and Wulro Food Group BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 4

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 5

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis : Packaged Foods and Meats

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.2 Market size 2021

3.3 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Product

5.3 Whole egg powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Whole egg powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 25: Whole egg powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Egg yolk powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Egg yolk powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 27: Egg yolk powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Egg white powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Egg white powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 29: Egg white powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rise in the production of eggs contributes to an increase in egg processing

8.1.2 Shift in consumer preferences to boost egg powder market

8.1.3 Growing inclination toward protein-rich food products

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Risk of the contamination may hinder the market growth

8.2.2 Stringent regulations

8.2.3 Growing consumer inclination toward a vegan diet

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing emphasis on online retailing of egg powder

8.3.2 Growing demand for egg powder in cosmetics

8.3.3 Benefits offered by egg powder over fresh eggs

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adriaan Goede BV

Exhibit 52: Adriaan Goede BV - Overview

Exhibit 53: Adriaan Goede BV - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Adriaan Goede BV - Key offerings

10.4 Caneggs

Exhibit 55: Caneggs - Overview

Exhibit 56: Caneggs - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Caneggs - Key offerings

10.5 Derovo Group

Exhibit 58: Derovo Group - Overview

Exhibit 59: Derovo Group - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Derovo Group - Key offerings

10.6 Ovobel Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Ovobel Foods Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Ovobel Foods Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Ovobel Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Prime One Capital LLC

Exhibit 64: Prime One Capital LLC - Overview

Exhibit 65: Prime One Capital LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Prime One Capital LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Rembrandt Foods

Exhibit 67: Rembrandt Foods - Overview

Exhibit 68: Rembrandt Foods - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Rembrandt Foods - Key offerings

10.9 SKM EGG Products Exports India Ltd.

Exhibit 70: SKM EGG Products Exports India Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 71: SKM EGG Products Exports India Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: SKM EGG Products Exports India Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: SKM EGG Products Exports India Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 UkrLandFarming

Exhibit 74: UkrLandFarming - Overview

Exhibit 75: UkrLandFarming - Product and service

Exhibit 76: UkrLandFarming - Key offerings

10.11 Van Beek Group BV

Exhibit 77: Van Beek Group BV - Overview

Exhibit 78: Van Beek Group BV - Product and service

Exhibit 79: Van Beek Group BV - Key offerings

10.12 Wulro Food Group BV

Exhibit 80: Wulro Food Group BV - Overview

Exhibit 81: Wulro Food Group BV - Product and service

Exhibit 82: Wulro Food Group BV - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology

Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

