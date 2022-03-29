LatentView Analytics Ltd. Expands Growth Accelerator; Hires Global Head of Alliances and Partnerships

Chaitanya Gorthi will spearhead the management of LatentView's partner ecosystem under its Growth Accelerator to generate new business and revenue streams
PRINCETON, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LatentView Analytics Ltd., a trusted analytics partner to the world's most recognized brands, today announced that it hired Chaitanya Krishna Gorthi as Global Head of Alliances and Partnerships—a new division of the organization's larger Growth Accelerator Program.
LatentView's Growth Accelerator Program is a strategic umbrella under which some of the firm's strategic initiatives are organized. LatentView's mission is to empower enterprises to accelerate growth both horizontally and vertically with digital analytics across their business with solutions for customer-focused and go-to-market strategies such as subscription commerce. Another focus area is enabling core horizontal capabilities such as supply chain, logistics, and R&D. Additionally, the Growth Accelerator provides organizations with solutions and consulting for foundational infrastructure such as technology platforms and cloud.
Alliances and Partnerships are part of the foundational infrastructure aspect of the Growth Accelerator. As the leader of this division and partner initiatives, Chaitanya will focus on providing holistic solutions to clients based on LatentView's deep expertise in data engineering and digital analytics combined with the core infrastructure capabilities of its data and cloud partners.
Chaitanya will help to bolster LatentView's existing partner relationships and scale its ecosystem to include the most widely-used cloud and data platforms. LatentView Analytics recently announced its Premier Services Partner status with Snowflake and aims to build additional technology alliances, service delivery, and solutions partnerships.
"A robust, thriving, and mutually beneficial partner ecosystem is a key growth lever for technology companies today and will empower us to provide clients with differentiated business value across industries, domains, and geographies," said Shalabh, Chief Growth Officer of LatentView Analytics. "Chaitanya's technical and business acumen coupled with a strong track record of building and fostering relationships will be invaluable to our long-term partner and alliances strategy."
Chaitanya brings to LatentView Analytics nearly 20 years of professional experience in the information technology and services industry. Chaitanya was most recently Associate Vice President - Alliances at FSS where he was instrumental in building revenue-generating alliances and partner ecosystem for solutions in the retail and wholesale banking space. Previously, Chaitanya managed Global alliances and partners across Tech, Applications and Analytics competencies at Oracle, NTT Data.
"For today's digital-first companies, the benefits of partnering with LatentView Analytics include access to years of data engineering and domain expertise, as well as accelerated time to value with existing tech stack investments," said Chaitanya. "In my first conversation with LatentView Analytics, I know that we had a shared vision for how to build a partner and alliances ecosystem in a way that benefits us, our partners, and most importantly, our shared customers."
Chaitanya is based in Chennai and received his BSc in physics as well as his MBA from Bharathidasan University.
For more information about how your businesses can excel in the digital world by the power of data and analytics, visit http://www.latentview.com.
About LatentView Analytics
LatentView Analytics is a global digital science company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including more than two dozen Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial, technology and healthcare sectors. LatentView Analytics has more than 900 employees in offices in Princeton, N.J., San Jose, Calif., London, Singapore and Chennai, India. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.
