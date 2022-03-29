Kenyetta Sims Announced as Director of Diversity Training & Education of Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management

DALLAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management, a global Contract Research Organization and full-service Diversity Organization, has announced Kenyetta Sims, MAOM, CCRC as the Director of Diversity Training & Education.
Kenyetta is an innovative leader who has successfully worked with underrepresented populations for two decades in community-based healthcare and one decade in the Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) setting. This setting provides primary care services to underserved areas through federally funded community-based healthcare providers. Focusing on the elimination of health disparities in research, Kenyetta is experienced in the conduct of nationally funded research addressing gaps in LGBTQ+ health, HIV/AIDS treatment & prevention and other infectious diseases involving gender affirming care.
Kenyetta brings with her first-hand knowledge of barriers to study participation, as well as the solutions needed at the site level to improve diverse patient access to clinical trials. Leveraging these insights alongside her expertise in curriculum and program development, Kenyetta has developed Total Diversity's diversity training and education program (DTEACH™), which targets research site's individual needs related to the recruitment and enrollment of diverse patient populations in clinical trials.
"Kenyetta's role with Total Diversity is timely as many clients are turning to us to learn how to train their sites and site networks," said Kim Kundert, SVP of Site Development Services at Total Diversity.
About TOTAL Diversity Clinical Trial Management
TOTAL Diversity Clinical Trial Management is a full-service CRO and Diversity Organization with an integrated focus on support services highlighting diversity and inclusion in clinical trials. Service offerings directed at diversity include consulting, feasibility assessment for sites, training programs, patient recruitment and retention services and more. Our established network of sites includes experienced diversity-oriented researchers as well as those who have access to diverse populations.
Amanda Rangel
Senior Vice President, Business Development Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management arangel@totalcro.com
+1-602-703-5288
