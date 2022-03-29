Synchrony Health Services launches Synchrony Lab

State of the art lab service designed to support long-term care communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Health Services is excited to announce the official launch of its latest division, Synchrony Lab. Housed in Louisville, Kentucky, the lab will use the latest technology to provide testing and diagnostics specifically for residents of long-term care communities. Lab services will be offered six days a week and will offer quicker turnaround time, with most routine results coming back in 12-18 hours.
"Today is an exciting day not only for our company, but for the customers we serve," Randy Bufford, President and CEO of Synchrony Health Services said. "By offering lab services six days a week with swift turnaround times, we are leveraging state-of-the-art technology and logistics to provide actionable and accurate clinical data in a timely fashion to the practitioners we are serving."
"We have planned and customized our lab to operate with the highest quality – with a focus on providing the best care for the senior housing community. We are so excited to launch our services and to watch how patient care is improved by our laboratory," Dr. Lori Millner, Synchrony Lab Director said.
Synchrony Lab offers improved electronic health record integrations for seamless service that allows all orders to be placed and results to be reviewed timely within the same system.
By September of 2022, Synchrony Lab will serve an estimated 130 long term health care communities.
Synchrony Health Services includes Synchrony Pharmacy, Synchrony Rehabilitation, SynchronyRx@HOME and Synchrony Lab under its umbrella. Synchrony Health Services was created during 2019 to capture clinical excellence obtained through collaboration and coordination. www.synchronyhs.com
Synchrony Lab launched March 2022. This division will provide routine and stat labs including chemistry, hematology, coagulation, urinalysis, microbiology and molecular testing within the long-term care setting. The company will bring superior clinical data to its clients through availability of accurate testing, responsive turnaround times and electronic health record Integration for their customers.
SOURCE Trilogy Health Services, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.