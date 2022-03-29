Meller Optics' 2022 Stock Parts List of Production Overrun Optics is Dynamic and Downloadable

An updated list of precision optics derived from production overruns that can save researchers and product developers considerable time and money has been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced an updated list of precision optics derived from production overruns that can save researchers and product developers considerable time and money.
The 2022 Meller Optics Stock Parts List features hundreds of various parts made from materials ranging from sapphire lenses and windows to retardation optics, single crystal quartz, and CO2 laser parts for medical, R & D, 9.3 µm, 10.6 µm, and 3 to 12 µm lasers and legacy types. Continuously growing and downloadable, the parts provide a typical 20% to 40% savings.
Shipped overnight from stock, the parts listed in the 2022 Meller Optics Stock Parts List include parts made from BaF2, CaF2, germanium, CO2 laser glasses, quartz, ruby, silicon, ZnS and more in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Manufactured to OEM specifications, sapphire optics have flat-ness of 10 waves to 1/10th wave, and 10-5 to 80-50 scratch-dig finishes.
The Meller Optics 2022 Stock Parts List is available with online ordering at http://www.melleroptics.com/overrun-list/ and the parts typically cost 20% less than custom ordered parts; without the wait. The list is updated daily.
For more information contact:
Meller Optics, Inc.
Dale DeJoy, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: dale@melleroptics.com
http://www.melleroptics.com
Media Contact
Dale DeJoy, Meller Optics, Inc., (800) 821-0180, dale@melleroptics.com
SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.