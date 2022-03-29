Meller Optics' 2022 Stock Parts List of Production Overrun Optics is Dynamic and Downloadable

An updated list of precision optics derived from production overruns that can save researchers and product developers considerable time and money has been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.

The 2022 Meller Optics Stock Parts List features hundreds of various parts made from materials ranging from sapphire lenses and windows to retardation optics, single crystal quartz, and CO2 laser parts for medical, R & D, 9.3 µm, 10.6 µm, and 3 to 12 µm lasers and legacy types. Continuously growing and downloadable, the parts provide a typical 20% to 40% savings.

Shipped overnight from stock, the parts listed in the 2022 Meller Optics Stock Parts List include parts made from BaF2, CaF2, germanium, CO2 laser glasses, quartz, ruby, silicon, ZnS and more in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Manufactured to OEM specifications, sapphire optics have flat-ness of 10 waves to 1/10th wave, and 10-5 to 80-50 scratch-dig finishes.

The Meller Optics 2022 Stock Parts List is available with online ordering at http://www.melleroptics.com/overrun-list/ and the parts typically cost 20% less than custom ordered parts; without the wait. The list is updated daily.

