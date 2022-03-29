Piixpay Rebrands As Swapin, Announces Ambitious Product Roadmap

TALLINN, Estonia, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piixpay, an EU-regulated crypto payment provider known for crypto-to-fiat solutions, has rebranded as Swapin and announced its new product vision.
Swapin, the newly introduced brand name replacing Pixxpay, represents the company's growing ambitions and potential.
The Swapin vision begins with product promotion focused on Europe, including Germany, France, and Nordic regions. A multilingual mobile app and localization of the Swapin website will support the initiative.
Swapin will also expand its product range, providing added clarity between B2C and B2B services.
Swapin Product Roadmap Revealed
Releasing several new innovative solutions to empower businesses with reliable access to accepting payments in crypto is a top priority.
CoinCollector is a convenient invoice issuing tool. Using a shareable link, businesses can invoice clients who pay in crypto yet receive fiat instantly instead.
E-com allows online merchants to accept payments in crypto while receiving the exact amount of fiat deposited directly to an IBAN.
Instabuy will broaden the possibilities for clients by adding a fiat-to-crypto purchasing tool.
Swapin To Acquire EMI Licence
"Operating since 2017, we have achieved a strong reputation among our clients as PiixPay. Today, we are taking a big step towards scaling the successful endeavor as Swapin," said Swapin CEO Evald Hannes-Kree.
"Currently, many businesses are isolated from an audience that can significantly boost their sales, while crypto holders are still in need of reliable gateways to convert their funds into real goods and services. We here at Swapin see a big promise in filling this gap, and will do our best to make this a reality with support from our investors," Hannes-Kree added.
Swapin seeks to acquire an Electronic Money Institutions license to further expand its list of products. A virtual IBAN release is scheduled for 2023.
About Swapin
Swapin is an EU-licensed, regulated crypto-to-fiat payment processing company. The company offers a complete set of turn-key solutions aimed at bridging the gap between digital assets and the banks. Swapin allows the conversion of crypto funds into fiat by direct deposit to a selected IBAN account, avoiding excessive accounting and legal compliance struggles.
The variety of ready-to-go solutions, targeted both at individuals and businesses, allows for immediate fiat settlement in the desired fiat currency in only a matter of clicks.
To learn more about Swapin, visit the official website.
