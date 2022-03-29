Shipfusion Opens Brand New State Of The Art Las Vegas Warehouse

Shipfusion expands West Coast footprint with a new 246,000 sqft temperature-controlled FDA registered eCommerce fulfillment warehouse in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Shipfusion opened its doors to clients this week, showcasing the eCommerce company's 246,000 square foot fulfillment warehouse. Powered by Shipfusion's custom-built warehouse management software, the new facility has the capacity to ship over 75,000 eCommerce orders daily and includes 50,000 square feet of temperature-controlled storage for sensitive cargo. This expansion is part of Shipfusion's mission to grow its operations across the globe and continue its role as a leader in the eCommerce fulfillment industry.
"We are thrilled to be opening up in Las Vegas. This brand new facility extends our overall strategic fulfillment network and adds significant growth capacity on the West coast. Las Vegas is very well situated, with short transit times to the major population centers across the southwest," says Wojtek Gidzinski, Director of Sales. "This is a key part of our network expansion, and we are looking forward to welcoming many new and existing clients to Shipfusion Las Vegas."
The new Las Vegas warehouse space will include a handful of advanced upgrades, including:
- 1-day ground shipping across Southern California
- 246,000 square feet with 50,000 square feet of temperature-controlled space
- Strategically located within 5 miles of FedEx, UPS, and USPS sorting facilities.
- Powered by Shipfusion's custom Warehouse Management Technology to optimize processing efficiency and output capabilities
- Full capability to support both direct-to-consumer (D2C) and B2B/wholesale orders
"Our Las Vegas warehouse is an expansive quarter of a million square feet encompassing the latest version of our operations," says Jason Mandroc, Vice President of South West Operations. "We've done extensive planning to ensure that we are not only starting with the leading edge of all our tech but that we also have plenty of capacity to handle anything our clients can throw at us."
About Shipfusion: Shipfusion gives brands the best tools possible for building a successful eCommerce operation. Their fully managed and operated warehouses, expert inventory management, and powerful real-time technology lets businesses focus on fast growth without the stress.
'Shipfusion combines flexible, reliable fulfillment with powerful, real-time technology. With warehouses located across the US and Canada to support eCommerce businesses.'
