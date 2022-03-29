ISG Announces Appointment of Tom Feeney to Vice Chairman of ISG Board of Directors

DANVERS, Mass., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Service Group (ISG), a national claim and litigation support provider to the insurance and legal communities, today announced the appointment of Tom Feeney to vice chairman of the ISG Board of Directors.

Feeney has over 45 years of corporate experience with an acclaimed track record for creating momentum and growth. During his corporate tenure, Feeney served as the CEO of Safelite Group®, a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service. He introduced and implemented a highly engaged cultural transformation founded on the company's People Powered and Customer Driven strategies, yielding the company an industry-leading position that it currently maintains.

"Tom's deep experience and corporate leadership in the insurance market will be invaluable to ISG as we expand our business and shape the future of the industry by delivering business solutions that add value to the insurance and legal communities," said Bob Reardon, chairman and chief executive officer of ISG. "I look forward to working closely with Tom and other members of the board to ensure that ISG leads from the front and delivers on our mission to assist our clients in achieving optimal claims outcomes."

In addition to this new appointment as vice chairman of ISG's board of directors, Feeney serves as director for the Safelite Group Board of Directors and executive chairman of Belron North America. Philanthropically, he serves as president emeritus of the board of directors for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, is a board member for Champions of the Community Inc., a non-profit organization supporting Nationwide Children's Hospital, a member at the Ohio Business Roundtable, the Columbus Partnership and chairman emeritus for the American Red Cross of Greater Columbus Chapter.

"I'm excited to assume the vice chairman position on the board of directors at a company known for its customer centricity and powerful technology solutions," said Feeney. "I look forward to collaborating with the team and participating in the company's continued success."

