ISG Announces Appointment of Tom Feeney to Vice Chairman of ISG Board of Directors

DANVERS, Mass., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Service Group (ISG), a national claim and litigation support provider to the insurance and legal communities, today announced the appointment of Tom Feeney to vice chairman of the ISG Board of Directors.
Feeney has over 45 years of corporate experience with an acclaimed track record for creating momentum and growth. During his corporate tenure, Feeney served as the CEO of Safelite Group®, a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service. He introduced and implemented a highly engaged cultural transformation founded on the company's People Powered and Customer Driven strategies, yielding the company an industry-leading position that it currently maintains.
"Tom's deep experience and corporate leadership in the insurance market will be invaluable to ISG as we expand our business and shape the future of the industry by delivering business solutions that add value to the insurance and legal communities," said Bob Reardon, chairman and chief executive officer of ISG. "I look forward to working closely with Tom and other members of the board to ensure that ISG leads from the front and delivers on our mission to assist our clients in achieving optimal claims outcomes."
In addition to this new appointment as vice chairman of ISG's board of directors, Feeney serves as director for the Safelite Group Board of Directors and executive chairman of Belron North America. Philanthropically, he serves as president emeritus of the board of directors for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, is a board member for Champions of the Community Inc., a non-profit organization supporting Nationwide Children's Hospital, a member at the Ohio Business Roundtable, the Columbus Partnership and chairman emeritus for the American Red Cross of Greater Columbus Chapter.
"I'm excited to assume the vice chairman position on the board of directors at a company known for its customer centricity and powerful technology solutions," said Feeney. "I look forward to collaborating with the team and participating in the company's continued success."
About Insight Service Group (ISG)
ISG is a national market leader and technology driven service provider. Our business solutions help organizations reduce claim costs and support successful claim closures for both the insurance and legal communities. The company's integrated solutions include investigation, medical, clinical and record management. With over twenty-five years of experience and a comprehensive understanding of the industry challenges, ISG offers targeted, adaptable programs that result in a reduction in unnecessary losses typically from fraudulent claim activity or inflated claim losses. We create impactful solutions and build partnerships based on trust, innovation, experience and accountability. More information about ISG services is available at isgvalue.com.
Connect with us:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/isg_2
https://www.facebook.com/ISGVALUE/
Media Contact:
Joanna Gavriel | ISG
jgavriel@isgvalue.com
800-278-0550
SOURCE ISG
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.