Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Size Will Reach USD 1,014 Million by 2027|CAGR: 32.1%: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The study undertaken by Astute Analytica foresees a tremendous growth in revenue of the market for global single-walled carbon nanotubes market from US$ 191.1 Million in 2021 to US$ 1,014 Million by 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes are defined as one dimensional, cylindrically nanostructure of carbon molecules which are shaped allotropes of carbon that have a high surface area and aspect ratio. Applications of single walled carbon nanotubes are widely used in various industries including aerospace & defense, polymers, electrical & electronics, energy, sports, automotive and chemicals among others because of their electrical, thermal and physical properties. CNTs or their derivatives exhibit excellent electrical properties for use in base materials such as polymers and reinforcement. Moreover, CNTs offer lucrative potential for use in electricals & electronics applications such as photovoltaics, sensors, semiconductor devices, displays, conductors and others.

Request a Sample Report of Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market:

https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/single-walled-carbon-nanotube-market

Based on type, the armchair form carbon nanotube segment is estimated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. While, chiral form carbon nanotube is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. Moreover, on the basis of synthesis process, chemical vapor deposition segment dominated the market in 2021. Whereas, high pressure carbon monoxide is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, in terms of application, the conductive polymer composites segment is estimated to have the highest market share during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for polymers across the construction as well as automotive industry. In addition to this, by end users, biomedical segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over forecast period due to the use of CNTs in biological systems that brings advancement in medical science especially in diagnostics, biosensing, drug delivery and disease treatments. Moreover, based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest share and CAGR in the global single-walled carbon nanotubes market.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Drivers

Growth in demand of SWCNT in end-use industries and increase in demand for renewable energy sources will boost the market during forecast period. CNTs exhibit remarkable physio-chemical properties such as electrical, optical and thermal conductivity; high tensile strength; and chemical reactivity, which make them ideal for use in the aerospace & defense sector. Also, conductive plastics based on carbon nanotubes have been widely used in the electronic industry for electrostatic discharge protection and prevention. Moreover, rise in environmental concerns due to increase in use of petroleum products and coal as a major energy source has increased the adoption of renewable energy sources, thereby fueling the adoption of CNTs in these industries.

Restraints

Production scale-up challenges and the resultant high prices and increase in demand for inorganic and boron nitride nanotubes are the major restraining factors faced by SWCNT, which hamper the growth of the market. The high cost of preparing suitable conditions for carbon nanotube growth and its ultimate commercial scale-up constraints increase the production costs of carbon nanotubes. Therefore, high cost of SWCNTs has restricted their penetration in industries, which is estimated to adversely affect the growth of the global carbon nanotubes market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of inorganic and boron nitride is expected to restrict the growth of the carbon nanotubes market in future.

Trends

Factors such as biomedical applications of carbon nanotubes, commercial release of CNT transistors and increase in scope of applications for carbon nanotubes driven by R&D is projected to offer lucrative trends in the global carbon nanotubes market.

Regional Analysis

US holds a major share in term s of revenue in the North America Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market in 2021

U.S. dominated the North America single-walled carbon nanotubes market in 2021. Whereas, Mexico is expected to project the highest CAGR in the North America market during the forecast period. Based on end users, electronics & semiconductors segment generates majority of the revenue in the single-walled carbon nanotubes industry in North America in 2021 due to the use of SWCNT in energy sector. Moreover, conductive polymer composites application segment contributed the major share in the North American market in 2021.

Poland is expected to project the highest CAGR in the Europe Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market during the forecast period

Germany holds a major share in terms of revenue in the market in 2021. Whereas, Poland is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By end users, biomedical segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over forecast period due to the use of CNTs in biological systems that brings advancement in medical science especially in diagnostics, biosensing, drug delivery and disease treatments. Moreover, on the basis of synthesis process, chemical vapor deposition segment dominated the Europe single-walled carbon nanotubes market in 2021.

China held the major share in the Asia-Pacific Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market in 2021

Based on country, China held the major share in the APAC market in 2021. Whereas, Japan is expected to project the highest CAGR in the APAC single-walled carbon nanotubes market during the forecast period owing to the presence of key market players and end use industries such as electrical & electronics and automotive in the marketplace. Moreover, based on type, the armchair form carbon nanotube segment is estimated to have the highest market share during the forecast period.

South Africa is anticipated to hold the highest CAGR during forecast period in the MEA Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market

Based on country, South Africa is expected to project the highest CAGR in the MEA single-walled carbon nanotubes market during the forecast period owing to the increasing construction activities in the region. Whereas, rest of MEA held the major share in the Middle East & Africa single-walled carbon nanotubes market in 2021. Moreover, sensor applications are expected to project the highest CAGR over forecast period.

Brazil held the major share in the South America Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market in 2021

Argentina is expected to project the highest CAGR in the South America single-walled carbon nanotubes market during the forecast period. Whereas, Brazil dominated the market in 2021. Based on synthesis process, the chemical vapor deposition segment dominated the market in 2021. Whereas, high pressure carbon monoxide is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/single-walled-carbon-nanotube-market

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 191.1 Million Market Outlook for 2027 US$ 1,014 Million Expected CAGR Growth 32.1% from 2022 - 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Top Market Players OCSiAl, Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd, KH Chemicals, Cnano Technology Limited, Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies, Inc, Zeon and Chasm among others. Segments Covered By Type, By Synthesis, By Application, By End-User, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Insight

Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market is highly competitive in order to increase their presence in the marketplace. Some of the key players operating in the global single-walled carbon nanotubes market include OCSiAl, Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd, KH Chemicals, Cnano Technology Limited, Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies, Inc, Zeon and Chasm among others.

Segmentation Overview

Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market is segmented based on type, synthesis process, application, end user and region. The industry trends in global single-walled carbon nanotubes market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.

Following are the different segments of the Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market:

By Type segment of the Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market is sub-segmented into:

Armchair Form Carbon Nanotube



Zigzag Form Carbon Nanotube



Chiral Form Carbon Nanotube

By Synthesis Process segment of the Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market is sub-segmented into:

Arc Discharge



Laser Ablation



Chemical Vapor Deposition



High Pressure Carbon Monoxide



Others

By Application segment of the Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market is sub-segmented into:

Conductive Adhesives



Conductive Polymer Composites



Fire Retardant Plastics



Li-ion Battery Electrodes



Metal Matrix Composites



Structural Polymer Composites



Sensor Applications



Others

By End User segment of the Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market is sub-segmented into:

Aerospace & Defence



Automotive



Electronics & Semiconductors



Energy



Chemicals



Sporting Goods & Leisure products



Biomedical



Other Industrial Applications

By Region segment of the Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market is sub-segmented into:

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Poland





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of MEA



South America



Argentina





Brazil





Rest of South America

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/single-walled-carbon-nanotube-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@astuteanalytica.com

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Astute Analytica