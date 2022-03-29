Global Metal Coated Fibers Market Report 2021-2028: Growing Telecommunication Industries in the Middle East & Africa will Offer Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Coated Fibers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, and Others), Coating Method (Freezing Method, Electroplating, Electroless Plating, and Others), and End-Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The metal coated fibers market was valued at US$ 47.99 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 83.43 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.
There is a high demand for metal coated fibers from harsh environment-related applications. Moreover, the growing telecommunication industry in the Middle East & Africa will offer more opportunities to the market players in the metal coated fibers market.
Based on the coating method, the global metal coated fibers market has been segmented into freezing method, electroplating, electroless plating, and others. The freezing method segment held the largest share of the global metal coated fibers market in 2020. The growing demand for lower-cost aluminum fibers is expected to grow during the forecast period, driving the demand for the segment.
In 2020, North America held the largest revenue share of the global metal coated fibers market. Due to the region's flourishing economic conditions, there has been a spur in the region's industrial activities. The exponential growth in the industrial sector, including aerospace, oil & gas, and medical, has influenced the demand for metal coated fibers in the region.
Some of the key players operating in the global metal coated fibers market are AFL; AMS Technologies; Arts Photonics Gmbh; Heracle Gmbh; IVG fiber limited; Molex LLC; Forc Electronics; Thorlabs, Inc.; OZ Optics; and Technical Fiber Products.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Scope of the Study
3.2 Research Methodology
4. Metal Coated Fibers Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion
4.4 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4.1 Raw Material
4.4.2 Manufacturing/Processing
4.4.3 Distributors
4.4.4 End Use Industry Industries
5. Metal Coated Fibers Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Demand from Harsh Environment-Related Applications
5.1.2 Increasing Requirement from Defense, Aerospace, and Medical Industries
5.2 Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost of Metal Coated Fibers
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Telecommunication Industry in Middle East & Africa
5.4 Future Trend
5.4.1 Product Innovations
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Metal Coated Fibers - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Metal Coated Fibers Market Overview
6.2 Metal Coated Fibers Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Metal Coated Fibers Market Players
7. Metal Coated Fibers Market Analysis - By Material
7.1 Overview
7.2 Metal Coated Fibers Market, By Material (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Aluminum
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Aluminum: Metal Coated Fibers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.4 Copper
7.5 Nickel
7.6 Others
8. Metal Coated Fibers Market Analysis - By Coating Method
8.1 Overview
8.2 Metal Coated Fibers Market, By Coating Method (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Freezing Method
8.4 Electroplating
8.5 Electroless Plating
8.6 Others
9. Metal Coated Fibers Market Analysis - By End Use Industry Industry
9.1 Overview
9.2 Metal Coated Fibers Market, By End Use Industry Industry (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Oil & Gas: Metal Coated Fibers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
9.4 Defense & Aerospace
9.5 Medical
9.6 Telecommunications & Data Centers
9.7 Research & Development
10. Metal Coated Fibers Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 Overview
11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Diamond like Carbon Market
11.1 Overview
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Product & Service Launch
12.2 Business Planning and Strategy
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Key Facts
13.2 Business Description
13.3 Products and Services
13.4 Financial Overview
13.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6 Key Developments
- AFL
- AMS Technologies
- ARTS PHOTONICS GMBH
- Heracle GMBH
- IVG fiber limited
- Molex LLC
- Forc Photonics
- Thorlabs, Inc.
- OZ Optics
- Technical Fiber Products
