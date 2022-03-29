Spanish Savings Bank Caixa Ontinyent selects InetSoft for Dashboards and Reporting

Cites self-service and flexibility as reasons for selection

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InetSoft Technology, a pioneer in data intelligence, analytics, and reporting, announced that Spanish savings bank Caixa Ontinyent has selected InetSoft's Style Intelligence, for dashboards, reporting, and data exploration.

Founded in 1884, Caixa Ontinyent is a Spanish savings bank and credit institution located mainly in the central Valencian counties, with headquarters in Ontinyent. Their activity is focused on raising reimbursable funds and providing banking and investment services for retail customers and small and medium-sized companies, with special emphasis on activities that promote economic and social development.

As a savings bank, they pass on their benefits to society in the form of social projects in education, health, culture, the environment, social assistance, social housing, financial inclusion and financial education. Maintaining their three foundational objectives as basic pillars (ensuring the availability of savings, financing the economy and returning the benefits to society), Caixa Ontinyent gradually adapts its strategies to the demands of the moment, constantly updating its technology and services, prioritizing the economic recovery of their regions, seeking new opportunities for young people, and getting involved in sustainability and the fight against climate change, as well as opposing financial and social exclusion.

Caixa Ontinyent needed a tool to help their users prepare dashboards and reports to monitor business performance and discover trends. Self-service was a major requirement, as Caixa wanted users to be able to adapt reports to their own needs, reducing dependence on IT. After evaluating a variety of solutions from a variety of mainstream, alternative, and open source providers, Caixa Ontinyent found that InetSoft's Style Intelligence met their requirements in dashboards, reporting, and self-service.

"We needed a reporting tool that our non-technical users could adapt to their needs," says Francis Pérez Mateu, Head of IT at Caixa Ontinyent. "Style Intelligence was both easy to use for those business users, but also powerful enough for our IT staff."

"InetSoft's Style Intelligence is the perfect solution for making analytics pervasive across your organization," expresses Mark Flaherty, CMO at InetSoft. "When you empower business users to fulfill their own ad hoc needs, you multiply the amount of data driven decision making."

InetSoft's Style Intelligence is a data intelligence platform. At its foundation is a powerful data mashup engine that enables fast and flexible transformation of data from disparate sources, which can either supplement or obviate a data warehouse solution. At the development level, a unified interface allows for easy and advanced data manipulation and design of interactive dashboards, and visual analyses. At the consumption level, self-service is maximized for a range of users, from casual business or consumer-type browsers, to power users and data scientists. As a cloud-ready, fully scalable enterprise-grade platform with granular security, multi-tenancy support, and multiple integration points, it serves both enterprises and solution providers. In either environment, ease of deployment and ease of use are chief development principles that help lower the time investment and total cost of ownership - and make the solution attractive to organizations of any size, with or without BI expertise.

About Caixa Ontinyent

About InetSoft

Since 1996, InetSoft has been delivering easy, agile, and robust business intelligence software that makes it possible for organizations and solution providers of all sizes to deploy or embed full-featured business intelligence solutions. At the core of the platform is a data mashup and transformation engine that can preclude the need for data warehouse and data preparation expenses. Application highlights include visually-compelling interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect production reporting, and machine learning functionality accessible to non-data scientists. All of these capabilities combine to allow a maximum degree of self-service that benefits the average business user, the IT administrator, and the developer. InetSoft's solutions have been deployed at over 5,000 organizations worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 companies, spanning all types of industries.

