BoxKo Promotions and Grant Brothers Boxing Announce BoxCity 2

MONTREAL, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - BoxKo Promotions and Grant Brothers Boxing have announced they are presenting BoxCity 2 on April 23, 2022. This is the second time the partnership of BoxKo and Grant Brothers have come together to host the amateur fighting series with a professional feel.
"The events with BoxKo are a great way to give young upcoming boxers from the community a platform to gain combat experience," says Otis Grant, former WBO Middleweight World Champion and one half of Grant Brothers Boxing. "The events showcase young talent and open fighters up to the world of amateur boxing on a fantastic stage."
BoxCity 2 will feature 12 action packed bouts, containing 24 of the regions skilled amateur boxers, live at Le Rinque in Mont-Royal. VIP tables/tickets are available at 100$ per ticket (packet of 8 tickets) and include a ringside table for 8, full course meal, gift packs from the event sponsors, and more. General Admission seating tickets are $25 online, 30$ at the door on fight night.
"Our event truly holds some of the best live amateur boxing in the province, you definitely don't want to miss it." says Gaetano Pompizzi, President of BoxKo Promotions. "Our debut event sold out and we expect the same excitement from fans this time around."
"These events inspire young fighters to push onto the next level," says Howard Grant, a former boxing gold medalist and second half of Grant Brothers Boxing. "The atmosphere with family, friends and fight fans is truly an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance."
BoxCity2 is sponsored by Chainmyne, BULL Nutrition, Houston Bar & Grill, Network Freight Solutions, Mira Amusement, Pascal Chimienti Real Estate, RollerDisco Montreal, One Suite Spot, and more.
Tickets are on sale now at BOXKO PROMOTIONS (boxkoevents.com)
SOURCE Les événement BoxKo Inc.
