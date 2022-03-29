PreludeDx™ to Present DCISionRT® and Novel Residual Risk Subtype Study Results During Scientific Oral Session at ASBrS 2022 Annual Meeting

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, announced today that its study in 926 patients demonstrating the clinical utility of DCISionRT and its Residual Risk Subtype (RRt) was selected for a scientific session oral presentation at the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) 23rd Annual Meeting. The results assessing 10-year risk of ipsilateral breast recurrences in patients with grade 3 ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) disease and/or young age (<50 years) treated with breast conserving surgery (BCS) with or without radiation therapy (RT), will be presented on April 9, 2022 at Wynn Las Vegas, NV.
"Breast surgeons are a critical cornerstone for DCIS patients, and we are honored to have extensive research on DCISionRT selected for an oral presentation, as well as three poster presentations at the prestigious ASBrS Annual Meeting," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "We remain committed to continuous innovation to enable physicians and patients to make personalized early-stage cancer treatment decisions and enhance patient outcomes."
Scientific Session Oral Presentations II
Title: A DCIS Biosignature with a Novel Residual Risk Subtype Identifies Patients with Varying Risk and RT Benefit Among Younger and High Grade DCIS Patients
Presenter: Pat Whitworth, MD, FACS, FSSO, Nashville Breast Center
Date: Sat, April 9, 1:45 PM – 3:00 PM
Additional PreludeDx ASBrS Posters Will Be Presented on Friday April 8th
Friday, April 8 from 6:15 pm to 7:30 pm.
Title: A Novel DCIS Biosignature Identifies Two Subsets of Women with HER2(+) DCIS with Significantly Different Risk of Local Recurrence after BCS and RT
Presenter: Frank Vicini, MD, GenesisCare
Title: A DCIS Biosignature Integrated with a Novel Biologic Subtype Was Predictive for RT Benefit and for Elevated Recurrence Risk Despite BCS and RT
Presenter: Pat Whitworth, MD, FACS, FSSO, Nashville Breast Center
Title: The PREDICT Registry Australia: A Prospective Registry Study to Evaluate the Clinical Utility of the DCISionRT Test on Treatment Decisions in Patients with DCIS Following Breast Conserving Surgery
Presenter: G Bruce Mann, MBBS, PhD, Professor of Surgery, Royal Women's Hospital
About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS
DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision ScoreTM that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.
About PreludeDx
PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your RiskTM. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.
For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.
Media Contact
Investor Contact
Cory Dunn
Andrew Wade
760.705.7464
949.600.8925
SOURCE PreludeDx
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.