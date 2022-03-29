Leidos Appoints Steve Cook to Lead Dynetics, Paul Engola as Deputy

RESTON, Va., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos LDOS, a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the appointment of Steve Cook as Dynetics Group President, effective April 1. Paul Engola will serve as Deputy Group President.

Dave King will continue as part of the team in a consulting capacity, ensuring a smooth change to new leadership and continuing to advise on matters of strategic importance.

"Dave King has been an invaluable member of our team for the last two years, and we are confident that Steve Cook will continue to deliver innovative solutions to our customers in his new role," said Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone. "Steve's extensive expertise and background will provide a smooth transition and build upon the important work done by Dave King over the past several years. I'm excited to see Steve and Paul grow the company's footprint in the emerging national security space market, while delivering wins across the business."

Cook, current Dynetics deputy group president and operations manager for the Leidos Innovations Center, joined the company in 2009 as director of space technologies. He led the company's efforts in launch systems, orbital spacecraft and analysis, planetary exploration and nanotechnology research until 2013. Cook was then promoted to lead Corporate Development and later served as President of Dynetics Technical Solutions subsidiary. In that role he led mechanical manufacturing and strategic programs, such as hypersonics and directed energy. Before joining Dynetics, Cook had a long and successful career at NASA. There he served as manager of the Ares Projects Office at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center where he was responsible for overall project management and direction of the Ares I and V launch vehicles.

Prior to his new role, Paul Engola led the national security space business portfolio for Leidos and served as deputy group president for Leidos' former Defense and Intelligence Group. In this new role, Engola will focus on Dynetics key capabilities, including space surveillance, navigation and timing, missile warning and space situational awareness. This will also include advancing technologies related to the design and build of EO/IR payloads, advance signal and image processing algorithms and real-time embedded software.

