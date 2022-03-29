DeepMarkit Appoints Oscar Mendoza and Geoffrey Fielding to Advisory Board

The Formation of the Special Advisory Board Strengthens and Guides the Company's Mission to Democratize Access To Global Carbon Credit Markets

CALGARY, AB, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") MKT MKTDF DEP, a technology company focused on creating new tools and technologies to aid businesses in sales development and increasing profitability, is pleased to announce the appointments of Oscar Mendoza and Geoffrey Fielding to DeepMarkit's special advisory board. The appointments serve the purpose of helping to guide the Company as it seeks to capitalize on various international carbon project opportunities. Mr. Mendoza arrives with a wealth of experience in international banking and a significant access to the carbon offset networks in the Mexican and Malaysian markets, while Mr. Fielding bring international investment experience and an asset management backround.

Oscar Mendoza – Special Advisor, Mexico

Mr. Mendoza is a Graduate of The University of North Texas where he completed his undergraduate degree with Honors in Political Science and Finance. After five years of work experience in the United States, Mr. Mendoza obtained his MBA at the International University of Japan. He then went on to work for investment banks including Morgan Stanley and Frontier Securities, covering natural resources and energy sectors. Oscar actively led and successfully closed several financing transactions in equity capital markets with a focus on mining and resource companies and has facilitated and structured several custom tailored debt and investment banking transactions for mining companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange and Australian Stock Exchange.

Mr. Mendoza is a frequent guest speaker on various panel discussions and conferences held in Beijing, Hong Kong and Ulaanbaatar, including such events as Power Asia and Mines & Money. He is also a recurrent editorial expert for several Mexican Local Newspapers and a Local Television Show where his area of expertise and advice are shared with large audiences. Oscar has also served as board member with various leading companies and has provided finance related lectures to graduate students at the Autonomous University of Coahuila in Northern Mexico.

Geoffrey Fielding – Special Advisor

Mr. Fielding was educated at the Sorbonne in Paris and has an LLB from the Faculty of Law at the London School of Economics. He was an equity partner at Grenfell & Colegrave, one of the oldest city of London Stockholding firms before the company was acquired by CIBC, Canada's largest retail bank. As a London Director of CIBC's Investment Division, Geoffrey founded up the overseas investment division in the Caribbean where he built up and managed funds of over US$ 1 billion in 3 years. In 2007, Geoffrey moved to Southeast Asia where he is now is currently President and CEO of All State Asset Management, a Chinese asset investment management company, as well as being the Chairman of Wealth Technology Limited.

Management Commentary

"We warmly welcome Oscar Mendoza and Geoffrey Fielding to DeepMarkit's advisory board," said Ranjeet Sundher, Interim CEO of DeepMarkit. "Mr. Oscar Mendoza brings a wealth of experience in international banking, as well as a significant ESG and carbon offset network in Mexico and Malaysia which will be valuable as we seek to execute on our international carbon project partnerships," "Mr. Fielding's international investment experience, combined with his asset management backround in Asia will broaden our advisory board's areas of expertise." added Mr. Sundher.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company focused on creating new tools and technologies to aid businesses in sales development and increasing profitability. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol. DeepMarkit's wholly owned subsidiary, First Carbon Corp. ("FCC"), is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. FCC's primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based, software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. MintCarbon.io is currently undergoing testing and FCC anticipates an official launch of the platform in 2022.

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

"Ranjeet Sundher"

Ranjeet Sundher, Interim CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain final regulatory approval for Acquisition, inability to complete the Private Placement, or failure to complete the Acquisition on the terms proposed, or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, execution of the Definitive Agreement and acceptance by the Exchange.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

SOURCE DeepMarkit Corp.