Zero Trafficking Announces Their Content Offering Now Available on ArcGIS Marketplace

PALM CITY, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zero Trafficking has joined the Esri Partner Network, and the company's data will now be available as a feature layer on Esri's ArcGIS Marketplace.

"Our partnership with Esri is a game changer," said Zero Trafficking CEO, Noel Thomas. "For the first time, stakeholders can visualize the presence of human trafficking businesses nationwide. While these trends from the national hotline have been tracked for years, this is the first mapped visualization directly from online data. The layer we've listed on the ArcGIS Marketplace allows for better-informed decisions by visualizing consumer generated data."

This location data can provide insights to law enforcement personnel or private investigation units tasked with monitoring public corruption, money laundering, organized crime, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and more. Additionally, this dataset displays concentrations of criminal businesses currently thriving in the cities that are most permissive of them, and may prove useful in assessing future business placement and likely trends in property value.

This partnership is a part of the Esri Startup Program which is an exclusive global program that helps early stage startups build mapping technology and location intelligence into their products.

About Zero Trafficking

Zero Trafficking is a data company bringing innovative data, analysis, and training solutions to the frontlines of anti-trafficking. Zero Trafficking fights human trafficking networks with digital intelligence, proactively detecting and tracking sophisticated criminal organizations who exploit victims for profit through force, fraud, and coercion. Visit us at http://www.zerotrafficking.com

