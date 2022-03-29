The California Nightmare: Devastation Caused By Democratic Leadership

Joe Collins Releases Campaign Ad Showing Devastation Caused By Democratic Leadership
LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Republican California Congressional Candidate Joe Collins releasing his first campaign ad to flip District 36, and the new ad isn't pulling any punches.
Check out the ad at this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6H-02_fu0NI
It shows how homelessness, drugs, gun violence, and crime have become the new norms in Democratic-run states. Joe says, "A lot of time people like to ignore the realities of what's going on in these communities, but I'm not going to let them forget. our cities are getting worst by the day. We need new strong leadership and that's why I'm running for Congress. We must save California."
The new ad was produced by Arsenal Media Group and it's already spreading rapidly on social media. In under 12 hours more than 50,000 people have viewed it.
Media Contact
Terra Spencer, Joe Collins for congress, 8588827712, terra@joecollinsforcongress.com
SOURCE Joe Collins for Congress
