Ekinops strengthens its ESG engagement by creating a dedicated committee to meet the new challenges of sustainable development

PARIS, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators and businesses, announces, as part of the strengthening of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policy, the creation of an ESG committee.
This committee, composed of three members of the Board of Directors, including the Chairman and CEO of Ekinops, is mandated to advise the company and issue recommendations on social responsibility, and identifies the extra-financial risks associated with its activity in order to achieve sustainable and responsible value creation. Therefore, the Board of Directors has appointed:
- Ms. Lori Gonnu, independent director, as Chair of the ESG Committee;
- Ms. Charlotte Corbaz, director, as a member of the ESG Committee;
- and Mr. Didier Brédy, Chairman - CEO, as a member of the ESG Committee.
At the same time, Ekinops has set up an ESG working group, bringing together a number of skills from different departments within the company (human resources, legal department, quality department, communication, purchasing department, etc.) with the aim of implementing Ekinops' actions in the context of its ESG policy.
An ESG policy built for all stakeholders, centered on three strategic areas
Ekinops' ESG policy is structured around three strategic areas:
- Being an employer of choice: as part of its human resources policy, the Group is careful to maintain and develop the skills of its employees, ensure good working conditions and preserve their well-being and health, and retain them through a policy of mobility and attractive compensation. The development of a genuine corporate culture enables all employees to unite around a common project, driven by the desire to develop the business and by the desire to work in a positive team dynamic.
- Being a responsible company with respect to third parties: Ekinops aims for transparency and integrity towards all its stakeholders (customers, suppliers, partners, etc.). The group has set responsible systems and practices such as the integration of social and environmental criteria in purchasing and subcontracting practices, the implementation of a code of conduct regarding the prevention of corruption, conflicts of interest, respect for laws and individuals, and sincerity in reporting.
- Limiting the environmental impact of its activities: Ekinops strives to minimize its carbon footprint in all phases of the product life cycle through specific actions such as the choice of environmentally friendly or recycled raw materials, ISO14001 certification of production sites, commitment to programs to reduce water and energy consumption, etc. The group has carried out the first assessment of its carbon footprint for the year 2021. Commitments for improvement will be presented in the 2022 ESG Annual report.
Didier Brédy, Chairman and CEO of Ekinops said:
"Ekinops continues to invest to ensure long-term profitable growth while facing the challenges of sustainable value creation. To this end, we are developing our governance through the creation of this dedicated committee, which demonstrates our determination and reaffirms our commitment to serving our stakeholders by defining tangible actions and by engaging all our employees. We are proud to take this step forward, which will stimulate innovation in the design of our products and services and contribute on a larger scale to a positive impact on society."
All press releases are published after the close of trading on Euronext Paris.
EKINOPS Contact
Didier Brédy
Chairman and CEO
contact@ekinops.com
Investors
Mathieu Omnes
Investor relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814911/Ekinops_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Ekinops
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.