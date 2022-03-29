BayBridgeDigital to launch Bayretail Mobile App for Salesforce Commerce Cloud during World Tour Paris Conference

The Bayretail Spring Release '22 empowers Commerce Cloud customers to achieve increased store associate productivity and Mobile First effectiveness approach to e-Commerce data and capabilities.

Bayretail, the Salesforce native solution that helps retailers deliver seamless shopping experiences, announced that it will launch the Bayretail Store App for Salesforce Commerce Cloud during the World Tour, taking place March 30 in Paris.

"Most of the world's largest brands use Salesforce to manage their relationships," said Alain Attias, BayBridgeDigital' CEO. "By offering the Bayretail Store App for Salesforce Commerce Cloud to our customers, we're allowing them to enhance their customers' experiences and drive more sales."

The upcoming feature promises an increase in the average basket size and significantly boost the in-store conversion rate. Leveraging the headless commerce approach, this retail solution offers the following benefits:

Provides access to the product catalog, inventory and shopper information for a unified commerce experience

Delivers compelling and consistent product information to shoppers across all channels

Enables associates to leverage omnichannel inventory and place orders directly in the Commerce Cloud commerce engine

Allows associates to log in as a shopper to find their product lists, promotions and place orders on their behalf.

Bayretail provides unified commerce and clienteling capabilities to stores through cutting-edge mobile technology designed with ease of use in mind. The collaboration will bring product and customer insights from the Salesforce Commerce Cloud into the Bayretail mobile app.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Bayretail Store App for Salesforce Commerce Cloud. It will enable Commerce Cloud customers to accelerate their journey to unified commerce by leveraging a plug & play solution for stores, while increasing the value of their Salesforce investment." said Michael Zouzou, Head of Solutions, BayBridgeDigital.

About Bayretail

Bayretail is a mobile application provider, natively built on Salesforce, focused on empowering associates in retail stores. Bayretail solutions help retailers blend in-store and online channels to deliver seamless shopping experiences.

Bayretail's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Lanvin, Fast Retailing, IRO Paris, YellowKorner, Teddy Smith and Kusmi Tea, use Bayretail to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information visit: http://www.bayretail.io

About BayBridgeDigital

BayBridgeDigital is a game changing software company headquartered in NYC. We are building a suite of digital applications on the Salesforce platform.

Our mission is to create connect brands technology and people to create new growth and business value faster.

BayBridgeDigital is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world's largest companies.

BayBridgeDigital is an "industry cloud" pure-player specialized on Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM provider. For more information visit: http://www.baybridgedigital.com

