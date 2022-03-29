Shift Technology Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates company is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information
BOSTON and PARIS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology, a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, announced today the Shift AI decisioning solutions hosted at Microsoft Azure have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's solutions hosted at Microsoft Azure has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Shift in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"Shift's clients put their trust in us everyday and our achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status is strong validation that that trust is well placed," stated David Durrleman, chief technology officer and co-founder, Shift Technology. "Through this rigorous certification process we are demonstrating our ongoing commitment to data security, data privacy, and data compliance on behalf of our company and our clients."
"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Shift's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."
About Shift Technology
Shift Technology delivers AI decisioning solutions to benefit the global insurance industry and its customers. Our products enable insurers to automate and optimize decisions from underwriting to claims, resulting in superior customer experiences, increased operational efficiency, and reduced costs. The future of insurance starts with Decisions Made Better. Learn more at www.shift-technology.com.
Contacts:
Rob Morton
Corporate Communications
Shift Technology
+1.617.416.9216
rob.morton@shift-technology.com
SOURCE Shift Technology
