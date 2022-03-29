Metal Energy Acquires 49% of the Manibridge Project

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Metal Energy Corp. ("the "Company" or "Metal Energy") MERG is pleased to announce the acquisition of 49% interest in the Manibridge project ("Manibridge" or the "Project") effective March 22, 2022. The Company has also elected to continue exploration to earn up to 70% interest in Manibridge. These transactions are a part of Metal Energy's option agreement to earn up to 100% of Manibridge.

"This is a monumental step forward for Metal Energy as we advance the Manibridge project. We firmly believe Manibridge has the potential to contribute to the evolving global electrification transition, particularly in the electric vehicle and renewable energy markets. Manibridge was a past-producer of high-grade, high-tenor sulphide nickel and the historic operators left a lot of high-grade nickel in the rocks. Our current and planned 10,000 metre summer drill program are designed to help us understand the geological controls of nickel mineralization in order to advance the Project towards a mineral resource estimate," said James Sykes, CEO of Metal Energy.

CanAlaska are the operators of the on-going diamond drilling program within the shadow of the past-producing Manibridge mine which produced 1.3 million tonnes at 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977. The drill program is planned for 3,000 metres with 9 drill holes within a kilometre strike of the Manibridge mine (see Metal Energy news release dated March 7, 2022).

The Company has issued a total of 1,198,630 Common Shares to the optionor of the Project, CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. ("CanAlaska"), at a price of $0.146 per Common Share (20 day VWAP) and has also granted a 1% NSR royalty on two claims and a 2% NSR royalty on all other claims.‎ The Common Shares issued have a four-month resale restriction.

About the Manibridge Project

Manibridge encompasses 4,368 hectares and is within the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt. The Project is 20 kilometers southwest of Wabowden, with significant infrastructure and capacity supporting previous exploration programs, including year-round highway access via Highway.

About Metal Energy Corp.

Metal Energy is a well-funded nickel and battery metal exploration company with two projects, Manibridge and Strange, in the politically stable jurisdictions of Manitoba and Ontario, Canada, respectively. Both projects are subject to earn-in agreements where the Company can acquire 100% exploration rights to approximately 16,200 hectares.

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking ‎statements"), including details about the business of the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

