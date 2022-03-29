Greater Toronto Airports Authority selects Dufferin Construction as lead contractor for Runway 06L/24R rehabilitation

Project represents one of the largest runway repairs in Toronto Pearson's history

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, today announced the selection of Dufferin Construction as lead contractor for the Runway 06L/24R rehabilitation project, scheduled to start in early April and extend through fall 2022. After an extensive request for proposals process, Dufferin Construction was chosen in part for its prioritization of safety, willingness to collaborate with the GTAA and other industry partners to minimize noise impacts on communities wherever possible and commitment to green building practices.

Significant impacts to communities around the airport are expected as a result of this work. Minimizing these impacts will remain a priority throughout, with a number of steps already complete, including reducing airline slots and adjusting schedules for the duration of the work. Modern innovation and advanced planning will allow the GTAA to complete the project in months instead of over the span of years. The project will contribute millions of dollars to the local economy; create meaningful jobs by generating approximately 200,000 person hours of work; and employ sustainable construction practices, including the use of recycled materials and upgrades to 1,800 LED lights to enhance safety and reduce the carbon footprint of the runway.

"A strong Toronto Pearson will support a strong region, a strong province and a strong Canada as we collectively emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic," says Pat Neville, Vice President, Airport Development and Technical Services, GTAA. "We're pleased to have Dufferin Construction on board for this important project, which will ensure the continued safe operation of one of Canada's most vital pieces of infrastructure using modern, green and efficient practices that take into account impacts on the communities surrounding the airport."

"Dufferin Construction is pleased to be working at Toronto Pearson for another construction season on this historic project," says Gary Dempster, District Manager, Dufferin Construction. "Dufferin has been working airside at Toronto Pearson for 30+ years and looks forward to working collaboratively with the Project Team to deliver this project successfully while mitigating impacts to airside operations and neighbouring communities."

The GTAA is committed to timely and transparent updates on the Runway 06L/24R rehabilitation project. To stay up to date, please visit www.torontopearson.com/runwayrehab, or subscribe to our community newsletter, Checking In. To register a noise complaint with our Noise Management Office, please call 416-247-7682 or visit our noise complaints page.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award two years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

