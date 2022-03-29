ARTRYA OPENS US OPERATIONS IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian medical technology company, Artrya Limited, creator of the AI-based solution, Artrya Salix, that supports physicians in the diagnosis of coronary artery disease, today announces the formation of the Company's American subsidiary, Artrya USA, Inc. (Artrya US) with its headquarters in Los Angeles, California. Ted Schwab and Jory Tremblay have been employed as Co-CEOs of Artrya USA and will head up the Company's entry into the US market.

Artrya's core solution is Salix Coronary Anatomy – a fast and effective AI-based technology capable of analysing cardiac CT scans to illustrate a unique combination of coronary artery disease biomarkers, including components of high-risk plaque.

"We're excited to bring Salix to the US and the strong backgrounds that Ted and Jory bring to our US launch will be of tremendous value," said Artrya Managing Director and Co-Founder, John Barrington AM. "The United States market is significant with over $200 billion spent every year on cardiovascular disease. Representing 34% of the global market, it is timely for Artrya to establish US operations and we are extremely fortunate to have two such qualified individuals leading us in our entrance to the US market."

Artrya Salix supports clinicians in the diagnosis of coronary artery disease by highlighting the presence and extent of atherosclerotic plaque on a 3D heart image. A comprehensive overview is produced within 15 minutes to assist the clinician in developing a patient report, aiding personalised and optimal treatment.

"Our advanced method of supporting cardiac diagnosis will change medicine," said Schwab. "Its revolutionary speed of pinpointing cardiac imaging biomarkers will speed treatment and, through partnership with clinicians, has the potential to save lives."

Schwab has 35 years of health care industry experience, and has focused largely on strategy, business development and management team training.

"Artrya is in a unique position to bring the US market a truly innovative product," says Tremblay. "As we form our clinical advisory board and solicit partnerships, Artrya's state-of-the-art technology will be recognized as a ground-breaking tool to aid cardiac diagnosis."

Tremblay is an entrepreneur, strategist and technology go to market expert. Successful in corporate and digital start up settings in US and emerging markets, he brings 30 years of market assessment and scalability expertise as an investor, entrepreneur and advisor to management.

In their roles as Artrya US CEOs, the two will guide Artrya's launch in the US, including the development of its US strategy, clinical research partnerships and go to market approach.

Plans are progressing well with a significant medical group in the USA for retrospective clinical trials and a contract is expected within the coming weeks. Artrya continues to engage with the FDA and it is believed FDA approval remains on track for mid this year as previously advised to shareholders.

The announcement follows the January appointment of renowned healthcare executive Dr. Jacque J. Sokolov as Chair of Artrya's Clinical Advisory Board. Market clearance applications for Salix Coronary Anatomy (SCA) are currently under review with health authority regulators in the USA (FDA), Canada (Health Canada), Europe (CE Mark) and the UK (UKCA).

About Artrya

Based in Perth, Western Australia, Artrya was founded in 2018 and commenced operations in early 2019. Artrya Ltd is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange AYA.

Artrya is an applied artificial intelligence healthcare company that works alongside clinicians to improve the diagnosis of coronary heart disease and develop a holistic overview of a patient at risk. The Company has developed deep learning algorithms that will allow for the prediction and prevention of acute coronary events.

For more information, see www.artrya.com

