Govtech Leader Accela Names Kara Wilson to Board of Directors

Wilson brings more than 25 years of experience driving scale and go-to-market strategies for both large tech companies and hyper-growth innovators

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the trusted provider of cloud solutions for government, announced today that it has appointed Kara Wilson to its board of directors. Wilson possesses more than 25 years of experience in helping companies optimize for growth. She currently serves as an executive advisor at KKR & Co. and as board member of software companies Paychex, OneStream, KnowBe4, Reliaquest, OutSystems, Skyhive and Corel. Wilson previously led marketing for several of the technology industry's most influential companies, including SAP Cloud, Rubrik, FireEye, and Okta.

"With global government spending for software expected to surpass $161 billion this year, Kara's expertise in leading growth at scale will be vital as Accela's momentum in the dynamic government technology market continues," said Accela Chief Executive Officer Gary Kovacs. "State and local governments are at a critical juncture in how they deliver services to residents and businesses in their communities, and they have access to unprecedented state and federal funding to accelerate technology modernization. We're thrilled to welcome Kara to the Accela team during this exciting time for our organization's growth."

Accela closed the 2021 fiscal year with double-digit growth in annual recurring revenue and unparalleled professional services revenue performance. Additionally, Accela's net customer retention is among the industry's best at 109 percent, a testament to the caliber of its solutions and commitment to great government. Over the past two years, Accela has completed dozens of customer migrations to the company's multi-tenant cloud on Azure, and continues at a steady pace each month.

As a member of the Accela board, Wilson will help to advise the company on how it can continue to rapidly scale the delivery of products, support and services that will accelerate better interactions and government experiences with agency staff, residents and business owners in communities around the globe.

"City, county, and state governments are rapidly digitizing their services and operations to accelerate recovery from an unprecedented set of economic, health, and societal challenges. Accela has an indisputable record as the long-trusted partner of government agencies, and I'm excited to join the board during this transformative inflection point," said Wilson. "Accela is uniquely positioned to optimize interactions between government departments and their constituents wherever they are on their digitization journey. I look forward to helping Accela build upon its two decades of leadership in the industry."

Accela is trusted by 80 percent of the United States' largest cities and benefits more than 275 million residents and businesses. In partnership with the City of Madison, Wisconsin, Accela was recently named the winner of the National League of Cities' Capstone Challenge. Microsoft US also awarded Accela two Partner Awards in 2021 for "Government Partner of the Year" and "Community Response." To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 275 million citizens worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a 2021 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and was named as one of the Largest East Bay Tech Employers by San Francisco Business Times. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

Media Contact: Holly Langbein, holly@riffcitystrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/govtech-leader-accela-names-kara-wilson-to-board-of-directors-301512383.html

SOURCE Accela