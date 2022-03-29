After 57 Years, Bob Pforte Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marianna FL Sells with Help from George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Bob Pforte Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marianna FL from Bob Pforte to Key Auto Group

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Harley-Davidson of Bob Pforte Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marianna FL from Bob Pforte to Key Auto Group.

Bob Pforte had a vision of becoming an automotive dealer from the time he was a young boy. In 1965, that vision became a reality. Known as the oldest family-owned dealership in the tri-state area, Bob Pforte Motors worked hard to build a strong foundation in the community. Dedicated to his staff and providing exceptional customer service, it was easy to see why so many who visited felt like family. Bob was never one to sit still and always looking for ways to continue to grow and build upon his thriving dealership and while retirement looks promising, he mentioned he is always busy doing something. Following the sale, Bob commented, "After 57 years as a dealer, it was not an easy decision to sell. I met with George Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services after an unsuccessful attempt to sell with a prior broker and felt they had the reach and commitment to see this through to the finish line. It was a pleasure working with Courtney and George and appreciated the efforts they put forth. I wish success to the new owners and look forward to spending more time in our Real Estate development business."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 250 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2021, the company consummated over 72 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. George C. Chaconas, the exclusive advisor for this transaction and the Southeast Partner for Performance Brokerage Services commented, "Bob Pforte reached out to me about helping him sell his dealership so he could retire after 57 years as a Stellantis dealer in Marianna, Florida. Bob unfortunately had a bad experience with another broker and so my associate Courtney Bernhard and myself immediately went to visit with him and hit it off. While we had multiple buyers interested, we were able to identify Key Auto Group whom we had recently sold another Chevrolet dealership to in Perry, Florida to be the most qualified and strategic buyer. Bob is a great dealer and a true gentleman who has been around a long time, and I really respect what he has built over the years. It's always a pleasure to help this type of dealer gracefully exit into the sunset of retirement. I want to thank Bob again for the opportunity and wish him well in his retirement, but as he said he's got plenty to do to keep him busy. Even more important is that we've helped the buyer continue to grow in the Florida market and look forward to working with Key Auto Group and their team in the future."

Anthony DiLorenzo, owner of Key Auto Group, began his career in the automotive industry in 1986, as a sales associate at Edwards Toyota. Key Auto Group was established in 1994 with the acquisition of Somerset Auto Center, and then added Portsmouth Chevrolet in 1997. Over the past 11 years, the company continued to grow, adding additional automotive dealerships, collision centers, a brewery, a rental car company and fitness centers. DiLorenzo has set the vision and mission for the entire group of businesses, which has grown to over 400 employees. The company states their goal to be one of the most recognized and well-respected auto groups in the Eastern U.S. and uphold the following values to help them achieve this vision: Respect, Integrity, Initiative, Value, Responsibility, Transparency, and Peer Development. Courtney Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services commented after the sale, "It has been a pleasure working with Key Auto Group for the second time and I appreciate their entire team who worked diligently along with the seller Bob Pforte and his comptroller, LaShawnda Crews to get this transaction to a successful closing."

Upon closing, Regional VP, Todd Jackson, stated, "We knew we wanted to expand in Florida and after a successful purchase of our General Motors dealership in Perry, FL with Courtney Bernhard and George Chaconas, we quickly entered into our second purchase agreement for Bob Pforte Motors. We look forward to working with Courtney and George on more dealership acquisitions in the near future."

The dealership will remain at its current location at 2471 Commercial Park Drive in Marianna, Florida and has been renamed to Key Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marianna.

Bob Pforte was represented by Logan Parker of Bass Sox Mercer in Tallahassee, Florida.

Key Auto Group was represented by Stephen Roberts, Partner at Hoefle, Phoenix, Gormley & Roberts, PLLC in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 25 years of experience, 700 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 7 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Bernhard, Performance Brokerage Services, 813-753-7262, courtney@performancebrokerageservices.com

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services