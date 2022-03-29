Stord selects Enveyo as Strategic Integration Partner for Enhanced Supply Chain Visibility, Reporting, and Billing Management

Enveyo's Supply Chain Optimization Software Expands Stord's Parcel Analytics Reporting Suite

PROVO, Utah, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enveyo, a leading shipping optimization software provider, announced today that its cloud-based, parcel shipping analytics solution, Insights, was selected by Stord, the Cloud Supply Chain leader, to enhance shipment program visibility for its growing customer segment of e-commerce shippers. Stord's implementation of Enveyo Insights expands its Cloud Supply Chain offering, giving leading brands the power to turn their shipping operations into a competitive advantage.

Through integration with Stord's vast network of carriers and internal business systems, Enveyo Insights powers a customer-facing, Stord-branded portal reporting on real-time, comprehensive parcel shipping data specific to each customer's shipments, including:

Carrier time in transit

Delivery exceptions

Service & accessorial charges

Time from ordered to delivered

Package status

and more

Additionally, the Enveyo implementation enables the Stord team to streamline its customer billing management processes through dynamic business logic and automated invoice creation.

"The parcel carrier market creates complexity for shippers, which can hinder optimization," says Steve Swan, Stord's Vice President of Supply Chain. "Integrating Enveyo with our Cloud Supply Chain technology increases efficiency in managing parcel complexity for shippers and streamlines invoicing for our financial and operations teams."

The Enveyo Insights implementation ensures that when published carrier rates shift, Stord customers remain confident in always receiving 3PL market-leading discounted rates off the carrier's published list price.

"The transparency the Enveyo implementation enables us to provide our customers is exciting because it improves accuracy, understanding, and most importantly, trust," states Kyle VanGoethem, Stord's Head of Network Planning.

Enveyo Insights empowers Stord to:

Publish white-labeled, customer-facing dashboards with both pre-configured and customizable reports of comprehensive shipping data to meet each customer's business needs

Define an infinite number of customer-specific rule sets that ensure accurate rates and discounts are applied in real time

Simplify customer billing management, leading to a reduction in labor costs, an increase in customer satisfaction, and a new value-add for customers and prospects

"Enveyo further supports our mission to offer world-class Cloud Supply Chain technology for leading brands," comments Steve Swan. "Customers can plug into our integrated platform without needing the knowledge of how to weave through the nuances of the parcel costing landscape, and the Enveyo partnership is a huge piece of delivering on that mission for Stord."

"We're honored Stord chose Enveyo to enable greater visibility across their organization," says Enveyo CEO & Co-Founder, Coby Nilsson. "Together, Enveyo and Stord present unparalleled expertise in simplifying the complexities of parcel shipping program visibility for brands that empowers them to turn their cost of doing business into a competitive advantage."

To learn more about how Enveyo Insights enables greater supply chain visibility for 3PL providers like Stord, visit http://www.enveyo.com/3pl-solutions/.

About Enveyo

Enveyo is revolutionizing the way technology drives logistics. As the only multi-carrier parcel TMS provider enabling end-to-end supply chain visibility, organizations are optimizing their shipping operations with Enveyo's cloud-based suite of solutions. Powered by a robust enterprise data management platform, Enveyo provides real-time access to meaningful reporting to increase efficiencies for customers across industries including retail, medical, aerospace, fulfillment & third-party logistics companies. To learn more about how Enveyo is revolutionizing logistics, visit enveyo.com.

About Stord

Stord is the pioneer of Cloud Supply Chain, enabling companies to compete and grow with world-class logistics — including warehousing, freight, and fulfillment — in a single, integrated platform that's available exactly when and where they need it. Hundreds of B2B and B2C companies like BodyArmor, Advanced AutoParts, and Dollar General use Stord to make their supply chains perform with the speed, flexibility, and ease of the cloud. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO, and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Lineage Logistics.

Media Contact

Lindsay Schuemann, Enveyo, 414-559-8995, lindsay.schuemann@enveyo.com

SOURCE Enveyo