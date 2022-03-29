Updated 2021 ez1095 ACA Software Offers No Cost Customer Support For Upcoming efile Deadline

Newest 2021 ez1095 software from Halfpricesoft.com offers clients continued no cost customer support to assist customers with the upcoming filing deadlines. Download and test drive for compatibility at halfpricesoft.com.

NEWARK, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New and returning customers utilizing ez1095 2021 ACA software get greater peace of mind with no cost customer support for the upcoming efile March 31, 2022 deadline. Halfpricesoft.com developer's have also added form level help links to process forms more quickly. Additionally, ez1095 is available to process forms for years 2015 to 2022 tax seasons (Each year sold separately)

"The latest 2021 ez1095 Affordable Care Act software has implemented form level help links and as always, no cost customer support for upcoming efile deadline." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

How to know if your company needs to efile 1095 forms:

Employer has 50 or more full-time employees

Customer has fewer than 50 employees, but is a member of an ownership group with 50 or more full-time equivalent employees, (business subject to the rules for large employers).

Customer is a self-insured employer

Priced from just $195 per installation, ($295 for efile version and $495 for State and Federal efiling version) ez1095 supports unlimited company accounts on the same computer at no additional cost.

Customers that need to file form 1095 and 1094 can download and try out this ACA software from Halfpricsoft.com before purchasing with no obligation by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

The main features for ez1095 include but are not limited to :

Peace of mind offered with new test scenario for efiling 1094 and 1095 ACA forms

Correction and replacement form filing available

Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.

PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies

Efile version available at additional cost.

Support unlimited companies.

Support an unlimited number of recipients.

Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.

Fast data import feature

Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance

Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns

Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage

Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return

ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, and other Windows systems. Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software is easy to use and flexible. ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.

To test drive the latest ez1095 ACA software, customers are invited to download by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com

Twitter

SOURCE halfpricesoft.com