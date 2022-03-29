CABA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of April 29, 2022 In The Class Action Filed On Behalf Of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Cabaletta common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 24, 2019; and/or (b) Cabaletta securities between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022





CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) top-line data of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial indicated that Cabaletta's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, had, among other things, worsened certain participants' disease activity scores and necessitated additional systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3-CAART infusion; (ii) accordingly, DSG3-CAART was not as effective as the Company had represented to investors; (iii) therefore, the Company had overstated DSG3-CAART's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Cabaletta you have until April 29, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



For additional information about the CABA lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm