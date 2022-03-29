TLS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Telos Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Telos Corporation TLS alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: November 19, 2020 to November 12, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Telos Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Transportation Security Administration ("TSA") and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID-19- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative"; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Telos' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Telos you have until April 8, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Telos securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the TLS lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link:https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/telos-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=25212&from=4.

