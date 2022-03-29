FirmTech Inc. pioneers' products to help monitor, prevent and manage erectile dysfunction

Media Interviews Available with FirmTech CEO and Founder Dr. Elliot Justin

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For men, the worst and the most common emergency is Erectile Dysfunction (ED), which impacts 50% of men by age 50, ED increases by 10% for each decade of life thereafter. and it affects men's relationships and their significant others. The penis is like the canary in the coal mine of vascular disease. Hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, all frequently cause Erectile Dysfunction. Before FirmTech's products, there have not been comfortable and easily accessible, user-friendly trackers to help men and their doctors assess the degree of erectile fitness or erectile dysfunction. Nor have there been effective erection rings. The recommendation of rings for ED is in the American Urology Association guidelines for treatment of ED. Yet, till now they have remained difficult to use by most men and for many men are experienced as embarrassing, even shameful.

FirmTech first product, The Performance Ring (FPR), effectively addresses this problem. Unlike single loop erection rings made from harder silicone, The FPR's two flexible loops, one for the base of the penis and the other around the top of the testicles, are soft and will not move, or pinch during use. The soft and easily adjustable proprietary material wraps comfortably around sensitive anatomy to enable firmer erections and increased pleasure. The patented loop and hook closure makes it easy to get on and off, even for men who are over-weight. Consumer research has demonstrated its superiority to the leading competition. The FPR can help men with and without ED. Perfect for men of all ages and fitness levels. It will be available for ordering this Spring.

Currently completing beta testing, FirmTech's second product, The Tech Ring (FTR), is a high tech, comfortable under-wearable to document the vital signs of erectile fitness and ED. Using FirmTech's smart phone app, men and doctors can easily access meaningful data to help measure sexual health and performance, and to understand the impact of medications, alcohol, drugs, etc. on their sexual wellness. Knowing this data can improve compliance with medications and other interventions. Unlike blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol, the number of nocturnal erections and the duration of erections can directly reflect vascular health. Note-Before ordering pills on line, men with ED should seek a medical evaluation.

The revolutionary Tech Ring includes an insert that contains a suite of sensors, bluetooth connectivity, a charger that uses USB connectivity and 12 hours of battery life per charge. The sensors can count the number of nocturnal erections, which indicate vascular health, the duration and firmness of erections, the strength and force of ejaculatory contractions. It can help to assess variables that can affect performance, like medications, diets, habits, vices. The phone app is easy to download and the graphics will be valuable to men and their health care providers.

The TechRing will available for order by the end of Spring.

CEO Dr. Elliot Justin launched FirmTech Inc in October 2020 to help men optimize their personal erectile fitness and stave off or manage ED. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Hotaling helped develop the FPR and the FTT products, along with Dr. Phil Cheng, Dr. Amy Pearlman and Dr. Ashley Winter to solve two critical problems:

An erection ring that would facilitate firmer erections for patients, be viewed as a sexual wellness aid and not a stigma inducing crutch, be easy to put on and comfortable enough to be worn for extended periods. No longer will most urologists tell patients to "find something on Amazon".

A comfortable user friendly under-wearable device to document the vital signs of erectile fitness..

"There's nothing like this in the world," said FirmTech founder Elliot Justin, MD. "A man goes to a cardiologist or an internist with a health problem and they have equipment like EKGs and ultrasound to make an objective diagnosis and to evaluate the impact of treatments but if a man goes to an internist, family doctor, or urologist for erectile dysfunction, or for premature ejaculation, or for performance enhancement, they have limited tools to objectively assess problems and evaluate interventions. FirmTech's technology will significantly aid in the treatment of very common and demoralizing problems."

Urologist Amy Pearlman, MD of FirmTech's Scientific Advisory Board commented, "I see products like this as empowering men to understand their current function and how certain behaviors/interventions change (either worsen or improve) their function. This personal data will show men they have incredible control over their erections (and health) and help them understand and, ultimately, enhance performance."

FirmTech's Chief Medical Officer, James Hotaling, MD, a urologist and men's sexual health academic, remarked on the value of the device, "FirmTech has the potential to engage men in their own healthcare, quantify their erectile fitness and 'gamify' sexual function in a way that will help them lead more fulfilling lives with their partners," he said. "The stigma of male sexual dysfunction is quite significant in both the straight and gay community and this device will help men and their partners gain more information to optimize their sex lives."

"Men's sexual wellness is a critical factor in their physical and emotional health," Dr. Justin noted. "Maintaining a healthy, frequent sex life comes with all sorts of benefits, longevity, better vascular health, memory, sleep, reduced prostate cancer and happier, sustained relationships."

At FirmTech, we intend to help men achieve the lifetime of lovemaking that they and their significant others desire.

To find out more about FirmTech's products, visit www.myfirmtech.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firmtech-inc-pioneers-products-to-help-monitor-prevent-and-manage-erectile-dysfunction-301511264.html

SOURCE FirmTech