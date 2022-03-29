The first MMORPG of Yulgang

Tigon Mobile, subsidiary of Longtu Korea, break through 3 million pre-registration on Yulgang Global…forecasting jackpot
- Yulgang Global hits 3 million in a short period of time
- Tigon Token (TIG) Airdrop event through sharing WEMIX Wallet certification and friend invitation link
SEOUL, Korea, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigon Mobile, subsidiary of Longtu Korea announced on the 28th that the number of pre-registrations for 'Yulgang Global', planned to be serviced by the company has exceeded 3 million.
Pre-registration for 'Yulgang Global' has passed 1 million pre-registration on the 24th, and the number exceeded 3 million in just three weeks, raising expectations for the box office.
The company announced that the number of pre-registration is rapidly increasing based on the popularity of Yulgang IP in the Southeast Asian market, which is amicable for P2E games, in response to the rapid increase in pre-registration for 'Yulgang Global'.
'Yulgang Global' has gathered 3 million pre-registrations within a short period of time since it began, attracted attention by releasing game introductions and airdrop events through the pre-registration page.
At the same time, Tigon Mobile will hold an event distributing 20 Tigon Tokens through a lottery to players who certify by email, WEMIX wallet and completed their pre-registration. Maximum 100 Tigon tokens will be provided by a first-come, first-served basis to players that shared the friend invitation link.
A company official said, "It's pretty amazing that the number of pre-registrations has passed 3 million in just 3 weeks, which isn't very common in the game industry.", and also mentioned "Yulgang is a game that has been popular for over 5 years and will continue its fame as Yulgang Global."
Pre-book URL : https://bit.ly/3iKcdaR
SOURCE Tigon Mobile
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.