Diaper Rash Cream Market size to grow by USD 523.03 million from 2021 to 2026| Driven by Increasing Consumer Awareness About Natural Baby Products| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The diaper rash cream market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market. Johnson and Johnson Inc., Artsana Spa, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Earth Mama Organics, Laboratoires Expanscience, Galderma SA, MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC., Moberg Pharma AB, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Sanofi SA, Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Himalaya Drug Co., Unilever PLC, W.S. Badger Co., and Weleda Group are some of the major market participants. The diaper rash cream market is set to grow by USD 523.02 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.91% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report .

Diaper Rash Cream Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our diaper rash cream market report covers the following areas:

Diaper Rash Cream Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing consumer awareness about natural baby products is one of the key drivers supporting the diaper rash cream market growth. Natural baby products contain less or negligible synthetic additives, colors, perfume, and artificial preservatives, which help soothe the skin, restore skin health, and keep the baby feeling fresh throughout the day. For instance, Cetaphil Baby Diaper Cream by Galderma Laboratories and Nestle Skin Health is made of natural ingredients, is free of paraben, colorants, and mineral oils, and is hypoallergenic. Therefore, increased awareness and the preference for natural baby products due to their inherent benefits are expected to foster market growth during the forecast period.

However, the decline in birth rates in developed economies is one of the factors hindering the diaper rash cream market growth. The birth rates in many developed countries have been steadily declining. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the global fertility rate reduced by 30% between March 2020 and March 2021, the lowest number in 30 years. Low birth rates have also been recorded in other parts of the world. One primary reason for low birth rates is the perceived notion that women with children have low job prospects or are denied promotions. Hence, childbearing is delayed or not prioritized by many working women. With women increasingly becoming socially and economically independent in both developed and developing countries, delayed childbirth is becoming a pressing reality. These factors will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

To know about the drivers, challenges along with upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Diaper Rash Cream Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Diaper Rash Cream Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The diaper rash cream market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The hypermarkets or supermarkets segment accounted for the largest market share in the offline distribution channel in 2021 for personal care products such as diaper rash creams. Moreover, specialty stores offer several brands of product and product portfolios and sell similar goods across all outlets. Consumers prefer these stores for purchasing personal care products as a large variety of products are available in one store. Further, specialty stores provide a curated set of merchandise, and the employee staff provides superior customer service through their extensive product knowledge. Thus, specialty stores offer a good customer experience, creating life-long patrons for the shopping experience rather than for low prices, these factors drive the growth of this segment.

will be significant for revenue generation. The hypermarkets or supermarkets segment accounted for the largest market share in the offline distribution channel in 2021 for personal care products such as diaper rash creams. Moreover, specialty stores offer several brands of product and product portfolios and sell similar goods across all outlets. Consumers prefer these stores for purchasing personal care products as a large variety of products are available in one store. Further, specialty stores provide a curated set of merchandise, and the employee staff provides superior customer service through their extensive product knowledge. Thus, specialty stores offer a good customer experience, creating life-long patrons for the shopping experience rather than for low prices, these factors drive the growth of this segment. 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key markets for the diaper rash cream market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing living standards of people will facilitate the diaper rash cream market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Diaper Rash Cream Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist diaper rash cream market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the diaper rash cream market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the diaper rash cream market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diaper rash cream market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

The maternity personal care products market share is expected to increase by USD 2.79 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%. The geranium oil market in India is expected to increase by USD 1.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61%. Download a free sample now!

Diaper Rash Cream Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.91% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 523.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.42 Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Johnson and Johnson Inc., Artsana Spa, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Earth Mama Organics, Laboratoires Expanscience, Galderma SA, MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC., Moberg Pharma AB, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Sanofi SA, Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Himalaya Drug Co., Unilever PLC, W.S. Badger Co., and Weleda Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Artsana Spa

Exhibit 89: Artsana Spa - Overview



Exhibit 90: Artsana Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Artsana Spa - Key offerings

10.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 92: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 93: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 95: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.5 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 97: Beiersdorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Beiersdorf AG - Key news



Exhibit 100: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

10.6 Galderma SA

Exhibit 102: Galderma SA - Overview



Exhibit 103: Galderma SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Galderma SA - Key offerings

10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 105: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 110: Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 111: Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.9 The Clorox Co.

Exhibit 113: The Clorox Co. - Overview



Exhibit 114: The Clorox Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: The Clorox Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: The Clorox Co. - Segment focus

10.10 The Himalaya Drug Co.

Exhibit 117: The Himalaya Drug Co. - Overview



Exhibit 118: The Himalaya Drug Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: The Himalaya Drug Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 120: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 121: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 123: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

10.12 W.S. Badger Co.

Exhibit 125: W.S. Badger Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: W.S. Badger Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: W.S. Badger Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diaper-rash-cream-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-523-03-million-from-2021-to-2026-driven-by-increasing-consumer-awareness-about-natural-baby-products-technavio-301511704.html

SOURCE Technavio