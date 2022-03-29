Insight's first Tech Journal EMEA in 2022 Celebrates Ambitious Approaches to Digital Transformation

LONDON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week marks the release of the first Insight Tech Journal EMEA for 2022, with a focus on the theme of ambition. In this edition, the Tech Journal highlights how technology decision-makers have seen bold transformation plans pay off in big ways, while rising to the challenges of the ever-developing digital landscape.

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on the way organisations operate in the modern world. In this edition, Italian boutique cosmetics company L'Erbolario share how they have overcome the challenge of moving from the traditional office set up to remote working, whilst continuing their digital transformation journey.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital reveal how their need to reduce the amount of physical contact between hospital staff, patients, and visitors has been met using immersive and mixed reality technology. Meanwhile, TCM Living Group discuss how they united four brands in their organisation by migrating from on-premises Office software to Microsoft Office 365; and Rabobank, active in the Netherlands, explain how they ambitiously met the global demand for more and more flexible financial services. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) take to the seas to test immersive technology, with a bid to understand the integral role IT could play in the charity's lifesaving work.

Further highlights in this edition includes Insight's President and CEO Joyce Mullen sharing her top advice for IT leaders, outlining how Insight clients have accelerated new workplace and customer experiences by adopting AI, automation, modern applications, and the intelligent edge.

Additionally, Insight's EMEA HR and People Leadership Director, Angela Hughes, considers the current phenomenon of 'The Great Resignation' and how this is impacting companies and the job market. She also points to initiatives that Insight has launched to combat this issue, including the launch of the new Skills Academy. Continuing on the topic of workplace culture, Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Insight, Paula Giles, presents her personal journey of how to foster diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and offers tips for how businesses can prioritise these pillars to make their office culture more successful.

With changes to the way organisations traditionally operate, businesses have had to swiftly transform digitally to meet the needs of their customers. Miranda Webb, Adoption and Change Consultant at Insight, discusses why Adoption and Change Management (ACM) is integral to business with the adoption of new technology, outlining key trends for the new year. Similarly, Jack Barnes, Senior Manager Adoption and Change at Insight, leads a Q&A on the M365 Continual Adoption Solution, recently introduced by Insight, together with partner Nulia.

In the CXO Corner, Danny Allan, Veeam Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of product strategy, shares why containers will be the next big shift in IT. On the current hot topic of cybersecurity, Rob O'Connor, Insight's Technology Lead, looks at tips for businesses that want to stay on top of their security game in 2022.

In this edition, readers can discover the power of mixed reality technology in promoting remote collaboration with Microsoft HoloLens 2 technology. Within the topic of future technologies, Solutions Sales Specialist at Insight, Wes Platel, and Technology Lead, Antony Taylor, look at the concept of the Metaverse, answering the essential questions surrounding this space, and what potential opportunities the Metaverse could present ambitious organisations in the future.

"It goes without saying that the last couple of years have been challenging for organisations across the globe," says Jill Murray, VP Marketing at Insight EMEA. "The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased market competition has meant businesses have needed to pull out all the stops to continue operating with as little disruption as possible. But with this year, there is a renewed sense of optimism in the air. At Insight, we hear regularly from our clients that this is the year they're keen to really step up their technological game and thrive. That's why we're badging this as the year of ambition, and so it seems only fitting that the theme of this edition of the Tech Journal EMEA, the first of 2022, should reflect this."

The Tech Journal can be read at https://uk.insight.com/en_GB/content-and-resources/tech-journal/issue-1-2022.html.



About Tech Journal EMEA

The Insight Tech Journal EMEA is a complimentary digital magazine written by IT industry thought leaders, touching on a range of topics including supply chain optimization, workplace collaboration, cloud and data centre transformation, and digital innovation. Dive into the trends and solutions shaping today's IT and business landscape and hear best practices first-hand from the experts themselves.

The Tech Journal EMEA can be read at https://uk.insight.com/en_GB/content-and-resources/tech-journal/issue-1-2022.html. To learn more about Insight's digital transformation solutions, visit insight.com .

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organisations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximise the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Centre Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimisation, our 11,500 teammates help clients innovate and optimise their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at https://uk.insight.com/en_GB/home.html.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774779/Insight_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-first-tech-journal-emea-in-2022-celebrates-ambitious-approaches-to-digital-transformation-301511680.html

SOURCE Insight