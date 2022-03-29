Revolutionary new Global DeFi Ecosystem Reltime to launch on April 11 at 11:04 CEST

OSLO, Norway, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relltime AS will be launching the world's most secure Proof of Authority (PoA) based blockchain and financial ecosystem on April 11, 2022.
Reltime's Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystem to celebrate global launch
Utilising game-changing distributed ledger technology (DLT), Reltime will reward all users that sign up to the ecosystem
Reltime has created a unique Peer-to-Peer (P2P), Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Reltime will introduce a stable coin, Reltime Oxygen (RTO), for all users, which serves as an internal transaction ecosystem currency, backed by deposits in euro.
Reltime enables users on four continents to take back control of their finances. Reltime will turn the established financial system on its head by eliminating the need for third parties and by bringing down transaction speeds to a few seconds between users globally.
Furthermore, Reltime users will benefit from the following services:
- Lend and borrow funds, with or without digital collateral, and with or without interest through smart contracts.
- Use Reltime's Small Exchange Service (SES) in order to swap USDT, BTC, ETH, RTO, RTC and/or other, selected cryptocurrencies in users' own Reltime wallets.
- Deposit and withdraw different currencies (e.g. USD, EUR and GBP) to and from Reltime wallets.
- Trade RTC, a listed token on BitMart and CoinTiger and soon other exchanges as well.
- Get rewarded with RTC for inviting friends, contacts and family.
- RTC token holders will receive an Interest discount as long as he/she holds the token.
- Reltime users can earn on lending and set their own terms and conditions, e.g. interest rate, term length, down payment and if they want to have digital collateral for their loan.
- Earn on Interest by lending out RTO to other users.
- Make lightning-fast, secure, peer-to-peer payment transaction in seconds, without any interference of intermediaries and transaction fees, through your network of phone contacts or easy-to-use QR code scanning between users.
- Create joint, secure, personalised and customised accounts, with other Reltime users.
From April 11, Reltime will offer highly-attractive rewards to all users who sign up online. These rewards can be redeemed through the Reltime mobile app and www.reltime.com.
"Our international team and partners are very much looking forward to our April 11 global launch. Reltime is committed to continuing to develop the DeFi ecosystem, through impactful innovation and cutting-edge technologies," says Frode van der Laak, CEO, founder, and inventor of Reltime. "We are filing several patents and fulfilling people's urgent desire to take back control of their finances wherever they live, work and play."
Join Reltime's community on:
- Telegram: https://t.me/reltimedefiecosystem
- Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reltimedefi
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reltimeecosystem/
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/reltime_rtc
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6SnxjWCho9XiD-McvbtgZQ
Trading platform listings:
- BitMart: https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en?symbol=RTC_USDT
- CoinTiger: https://www.cointiger.com/en-us/#/trade_pro?coin=rtc_usdt
ONTACT:
To arrange an interview, please contact:
Cornelia S. van der Laak
Chief Communications Officer
Reltime AS
Tel.: +4740769988
cornelia@reltime.com
https://reltime.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/reltime-as/r/revolutionary-new-global-defi-ecosystem-reltime-to-launch-on-april-11-at-11-04-cest,c3534265
The following files are available for download:
https://news.cision.com/reltime-as/i/reltime-defi-ecosystem-launch,c3030678
Reltime DeFi Ecosystem Launch
SOURCE Reltime AS
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.