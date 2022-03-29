Accredited Claims Adjuster Certification Company Announces the Conclusion of Their Auto Accident Claims Blog Series

Educational Services & Consulting Invites Car Insurance Policy Holders to Learn More About Filing Auto Accident Claims by Reading Their Entire Blog Series

CLERMONT, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Educational Services & Consulting (ESC) announces the completion of their blog series on filing an automobile accident insurance claim. This Clermont, Florida based company is best known for their 6-20 Accredited Claims Adjuster (ACA) designation course and their 4-40 Registered Customer Service Representative (RCSR) designation course. ESC recently completed the final blog in their series geared at educating drivers on a variety of topics including what to do if you are in a car accident, how to file a car accident insurance claim, how can an accredited claims adjuster help you solve your claim and roles and responsibilities of an accredited claims adjuster.

Co-Owner and Chief Strategy Officer, Natalie Zimmerman, stated, "We hope our blog series educates drivers and makes them savvier when filing their auto accident claim. Many people don't realize the value of an Accredited Claims Adjuster and how they can be a liaison during the claim process. Once individuals take our 6-20 ACA designation course and pass our exam, they can apply to the state for their license. Once licensed they will be an All-Lines Adjuster which means they can assist with auto accident claims, home insurance claims, property insurance claims and much more. Within our blog series readers will learn more about basic protocols to filing an auto accident claim, what information and documents are needed to file an auto insurance claim, as well as the roles and responsibilities of the claimant and ACA. The world of insurance can be confusing so our blog series is intended to guide people if/when they have an auto accident so their claim can move along in the process."

In their first blog in the series entitled "Car Accident and Filing an Insurance Claim", readers will learn more about what to do at the accident scene if the driver and passengers can safely exit their vehicle. Readers will see a checklist of information that should be collected at the scene of the accident. This blog also discusses when an ACA will get involved and how long it can take before this person reviews the accident claim. Payment is another question most policy holders ask. In this blog, ESC addresses how payment will be made if the claim is approved.

In their second blog, ESC discusses how an Accredited Claims Adjuster can help policy holders with their accident claim. They address how often the claimant can speak with their assigned ACA, what to do in the event the claimant's vehicle value is not agreed upon, and the timeline for processing an auto accident claim.

Zimmerman adds "It's pretty common for people to be confused during the insurance claim process. There are usually several people involved in addition to the claimant. The insurance companies usually have several people "touching" the claim from beginning to end. Our goal with this blog series is to educate policy holders so the claim process goes much smoother. In our third blog of the series, we discuss how to file a car accident claim. Readers will understand what the first step in filing should be and what are the follow up steps a claimant should take once the claim is officially filed. Sometimes people may feel the insurance adjuster doesn't necessarily have the policy holder's best interest in mind. This is not true. We discuss this in greater detail in our blog. The ACA is the claimant's advocate during the entire claim process, and we stress that claimants should stay in close communication with their ACA during the entire claim process."

The final blog of the series is entitled "What are the Roles and Responsibilities for Accredited Claims Adjusters and Claimants When a Claim is Filed?" In this blog readers will learn exactly what the ACA is responsible for as well as the claimant. ESC also addresses the situation if the claimant disagrees with the ACA's vehicle value, how the assessment can be countered and re-reviewed and who is responsible for ensuring how payment is received.

Educational Services & Consulting offers both their ACA and RCSR courses online. Students can work at their own pace throughout the duration of their 40-hour online designation courses. Many colleges and universities have partnered with ESC to offer their 6-20 ACA and 4-40 RCSR designation courses.

Registered college students can enroll through their local college to take either designation course. When students register through their college or university, those schools can benefit from ESC's revenue share agreement. For each student that registers through their school for either of ESC's designation courses, the school will receive monetary compensation.

Zimmerman stated "The ACA and RCSR courses are designed for people desiring to make more money, maybe supplement their current income, those looking to start a new career or those retiring from the military. These courses are online and self-paced. Once individuals pass our exam they can apply to the state for their license. Passing our exam waives the requirement for individuals to sit for the state exam."

For more information on the 6-20 Accredited Claims Adjuster designation course or the 4-40 Registered Customer Service Representative course, visit https://escconnected.com/ or call 1-800-309-2549. Enrollment is on-going so students can start their designation course at any time throughout the year.

