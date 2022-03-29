Food Acidulants Market - 30% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by Rising Demand for Processed Food | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The food acidulants market is set to grow by USD 2.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.05% as per the latest marketing report by Technavio. 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for food acidulants in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for processed food products will facilitate the food acidulants market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Food Acidulants Market - Scope

The food acidulants market covers the following areas:

Food Acidulants Market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global food acidulants market growth is the rising demand for processed food. The urbanized global population is inclined toward packaged food products and frozen food materials. An expanding global middle-class and an increase in the number of working women contribute to the high demand for processed foods. A long shelf-life is a key marketing aspect for frozen foods. Frozen food manufacturers employ innovative ways to improve the shelf-lives of frozen food products. In pickled fish, processed meat, and ready-to-eat meals, acidulant is added to improve the efficiency of food processing. Therefore, in savory foods, food acidulants are used as shell-life regulators, which improve the shelf life of the respective products. Such factors will act as driving forces for the market growth in the forecast period.

However, the key challenges to the global food acidulants market growth are the adverse effects of acidulants. Carboxylic content in lactic acid might react with active metals in turn to form gaseous hydrogen and a metal salt. It reacts with cyanide salts to generate hydrogen cyanide gas, which is flammable. Its reaction with cyanide salts is identified as combustible material. When heated, its vapors will form an explosive mixture with air, and contact with metals will involve flammable hydrogen gas. On the other hand, when lactic acid is not handled properly, it might cause coughing, serious irritation of mucous membranes, and indigestion. Inhalation of highly concentrated acetic acid vapors can lead to irritation of the eyes and nose, sore throat, headache, cough, chest tightness, and confusion. High doses of acetic acid can cause burning of the mouth and throat, stomach cramps, and diarrhea and also can burn bare skin. Such factors may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, challenges along upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Food Acidulants Market - Segmentation Analysis

The Food Acidulants Market is segmented by Application (Bakery and confectionery, Beverages, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

To know about the contribution of all segments - Download a free sample now!

Companies Mentioned

The food acidulants market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as an increase in research and development (R&D) activities and product launches to compete in the market.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Arshine Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Bartek Ingredients Inc.

Batory Foods

BRENNTAG SE

Cargill Inc.

Citribel nv

Corbion NV

DairyChem

FBC Industries Inc.

FDL Ltd.

Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.

Grasim Industries Ltd.

Hawkins Watts Ltd.

Isegan South Africa Pty Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

MegaChem UK Ltd.

Suntran Industrial Group Ltd.

Tate and Lyle Plc

Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

The food additives market has the potential to grow by USD 14.61 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%. Download a free sample now!

has the potential to grow by USD 14.61 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%. The zinc chloride market share is expected to increase by USD 177.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. Download a free sample now!

Food Acidulants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.48 Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arshine Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bartek Ingredients Inc., Batory Foods, BRENNTAG SE, Cargill Inc., Citribel nv, Corbion NV, DairyChem, FBC Industries Inc., FDL Ltd., Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Hawkins Watts Ltd., Isegan South Africa Pty Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, MegaChem UK Ltd., Suntran Industrial Group Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, and Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 93: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Bartek Ingredients Inc.

Exhibit 97: Bartek Ingredients Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Bartek Ingredients Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Bartek Ingredients Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 BRENNTAG SE

Exhibit 100: BRENNTAG SE - Overview



Exhibit 101: BRENNTAG SE - Business segments



Exhibit 102: BRENNTAG SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: BRENNTAG SE - Segment focus

10.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 104: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Corbion NV

Exhibit 108: Corbion NV - Overview



Exhibit 109: Corbion NV - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Corbion NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Corbion NV - Segment focus

10.8 DairyChem

Exhibit 112: DairyChem - Overview



Exhibit 113: DairyChem - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: DairyChem - Key offerings

10.9 FDL Ltd.

Exhibit 115: FDL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: FDL Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: FDL Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Hawkins Watts Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Hawkins Watts Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Hawkins Watts Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Hawkins Watts Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Exhibit 121: Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG - Key offerings

10.12 Tate and Lyle Plc

Exhibit 124: Tate and Lyle Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Tate and Lyle Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key news



Exhibit 127: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Tate and Lyle Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-acidulants-market---30-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--driven-by-rising-demand-for-processed-food--17000-technavio-reports-301511710.html

SOURCE Technavio