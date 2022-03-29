iSwap upgrades to V7, supports six more public chains to boost cross-chain industry

LONDON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iSwap, a cross-chain transaction platform, has announced the launch of its latest version, iSwap V7. TRON, Moonbeam, Optimistic, and three other chains have been added to provide users with more cross-chain options to meet their transactional needs. To celebrate this upgrade, iSwap is hosting two events with a 5,240 USDT prize pool from 29 March to 1 Apr 2022.
According to data from DApp radar, more than 30 public blockchains are running, with various on-chain applications. Demand for cross-chain functionalities is on the rise due to shifts in user behavior, with users wanting to manage their digital assets on multiple chains according to the unique features of each chain and the allocation of various applications. TRON was selected for inclusion into the latest iSwap upgrade due to its popularity, user-friendly interface, diverse on-chain project base and high speed, all of which help support more flexible cross-chain transactions. Five other chains - Moonbeam, Moonriver, Optimistic, Harmony, and Aurora are now also supported in iSwap V7.
To date, iSwap supports 15 chains to meet various user needs: ETH, BSC, HECO, Polygon, OEC, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, Solana, TRON, Moonbeam, Moonriver, Optimistic, Harmony, and Aurora.
To celebrate the launch of iSwap V7, there will be two events, both held from 29 March to 1 Apr 2022, where new users have the chance to share 2,000 USDT in prizes; while users who trade large orders can also enjoy zero fees.
Event Details:
Event 1: New users who trade on iSwap for the first time get to share a 2,000 USDT prize pool according to their proportion of the total transaction volume during the event. Only small orders of Swap and Bridge are eligible for Event 1 (small orders refer to a single exchange of less than 10,000 USDT).
Event 2: Large orders for cross-chain transactions will enjoy zero fees, and users can complete free large orders of USDT, USDC, ETH and DAI between the 15 chains currently supported by iSwap(large orders refer to a single exchange of more than 10,000 USDT). Each day, the top 8 users whose daily cross-chain transaction volumes reach 1 million USDT will receive the following rewards:
- 300 USDT for 1st place
- 100 USDT for 2nd and 3rd places
- 80 USDT for 4th and 5th places
- 50 USDT for 6th, 7th and 8th places
"Demand for cross-chain transactions will only continue to grow as users traverse multiple chains in search of the most optimal experience to meet their needs," said Ross O'Donovan, Product Director, iSwap. "With our low slippage and fast transaction speeds, iSwap is well-positioned to meet this need and we will continue to enhance our products to improve users' cross-chain experience."
For the official rules and more details on the events, visit www.iswap.com. To learn how to trade on iSwap, view our introduction tutorial.
About iSwap
iSwap (www.iswap.com) is a cross-chain aggregation protocol that achieves quick, 3-second cross-chain transactions by deploying aggregators on several public chains. It currently supports Ethereum, Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), BNB Chain, Polygon, OEC, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, Solana, TRON, Moonbeam, Moonriver, Optimistic, Harmony, and Aurora. iSwap is committed to ensuring that all users can enjoy the fastest speed, lowest fee and lower slippage to get more tokens.
SOURCE iSwap
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.